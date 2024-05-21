O'Malley vs Aldo

It's a great fight plus Aldo should've been given another BW title shot instead of TJ. He also probably would've beat Aljo.
This is a tougher fight for him purely because of Sean's gas tank and toughness.

Aldo could make it a very competitive fight for the first few rounds but eventually he would drown in volume.

It would be interesting to see how those first 2 rounds play out. So far, nobody has beaten Sean in striking.

Would you be mad if he got the title shot instead of Merab?
Who do you think would win and how?
 
Prime Aldo, I pick Aldo to win a comfortable decision

Current Aldo I am not too sure he can pull it off unfortunately

UFC fucked Aldo up many times in the past (forcing him to vacate if he wanted to get a 2nd belt, not giving him a rematch with Conor despite a decade of dominance) so I wouldn't be too upset if he was granted a ts. But yeah it would be really unfair to Merab still
 
Prime Aldo, I pick Aldo to win a comfortable decision

Current Aldo I am not too sure he can pull it off unfortunately

UFC fucked Aldo up many times in the past (forcing him to vacate if he wanted to get a 2nd belt, not giving him a rematch with Conor despite a decade of dominance) so I wouldn't be too upset if he was granted a ts. But yeah it would be really unfair to Merab still
TJ getting the shot over him finally did it for me in terms of cementing their disregard for Aldo. It would've been smarter for them too. Aldo likely wins and him vs TJ would've been a bigger fight.
For Aljo a win or Aldo would've been way bigger than the win over TJ
 
Aldo has no business in a title fight.
After his last win against the kind in Brazil, Aldo actually expressed interest in a title shot. If there is money to be made by Aldo, I even with a low chance of winning, he will take it.
 
After his last win against the kind in Brazil, Aldo actually expressed interest in a title shot. If there is money to be made by Aldo, I even with a low chance of winning, he will take it.
No, O'Malley already got a gift matchup. He shouldn't be allowed to duck any more contenders. Merab is next, then Sandhagen/Umar winner. I'd like to see Aldo in a legacy fight with Cruz.
 
