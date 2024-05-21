O'Malley vs Aldo

It's a great fight plus Aldo should've been given another BW title shot instead of TJ. He also probably would've beat Aljo.

This is a tougher fight for him purely because of Sean's gas tank and toughness.



Aldo could make it a very competitive fight for the first few rounds but eventually he would drown in volume.



It would be interesting to see how those first 2 rounds play out. So far, nobody has beaten Sean in striking.



Would you be mad if he got the title shot instead of Merab?

Who do you think would win and how?