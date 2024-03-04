O'Malley v Vera or Pereira v Hill?

Easily Alex vs Hill



Chito isn’t championship level and his 1 path to victory here is literally to just be tough as nails and land a hailmarry KO. Sandhagen absolutely schooled him and he was 50/50 with Munhoz. Sandhagen and Merab were the only acceptable title challengers.



Alex vs Hill is a solid fight and Hill won the belt by dominating Glover. The same Glover that wasn’t too far removed from taking Jan and Jiri through hell and back…. Ankalaev and Hill are the only 2 worthy guys currently….. Sean vs Chito reminds me of a Pereira vs Walker type thing just for views.