O'Malley v Vera or Pereira v Hill?

Easily Alex Jamahal. Neither are ever in boring fights and we havent seen them fight before.
Incredibly easy choice. Weve seen Chito frozen and not do shit for minutes, rounds. Weve seen same with Sean against Pedro. There is potential for some staring in this one. Alex Jamahal is 100% guaranteed Just Bleed violence.
Chito isn’t championship level and his 1 path to victory here is literally to just be tough as nails and land a hailmarry KO. Sandhagen absolutely schooled him and he was 50/50 with Munhoz. Sandhagen and Merab were the only acceptable title challengers.
Alex vs Hill is a solid fight and Hill won the belt by dominating Glover. The same Glover that wasn’t too far removed from taking Jan and Jiri through hell and back…. Ankalaev and Hill are the only 2 worthy guys currently….. Sean vs Chito reminds me of a Pereira vs Walker type thing just for views.
The hand speed, foot work, and accuracy of O'Malley-Vera should be a real treat. Striker's delight. And it being valid anticipated rematch to settle "unfinished business". We might get to see the best of both guys as they will both be in their preferred element. So probably that one more for me.
I want to see how Omalley does in the rematch, fight has potential for more rounds and a bloody mess, Pereira vs Hill will be over in 2 rounds max, im with the colored clown on this one, but not by much.