O'Malley v Vera or Pereira v Hill?

Easily Alex Jamahal. Neither are ever in boring fights and we havent seen them fight before.

Incredibly easy choice. Weve seen Chito frozen and not do shit for minutes, rounds. Weve seen same with Sean against Pedro. There is potential for some staring in this one. Alex Jamahal is 100% guaranteed Just Bleed violence.
 
Only reason I want to see the Chito fight is the hope that Chito destroys the clown
 
Easily Alex vs Hill

Chito isn’t championship level and his 1 path to victory here is literally to just be tough as nails and land a hailmarry KO. Sandhagen absolutely schooled him and he was 50/50 with Munhoz. Sandhagen and Merab were the only acceptable title challengers.

Alex vs Hill is a solid fight and Hill won the belt by dominating Glover. The same Glover that wasn’t too far removed from taking Jan and Jiri through hell and back…. Ankalaev and Hill are the only 2 worthy guys currently….. Sean vs Chito reminds me of a Pereira vs Walker type thing just for views.
 
Poatan and Hill are always exciting.
Add the fact that Hill's speed could (I'm not counting on it) actually be a problem for the Brazilian; and you got the potential for a great fight!

O'Malley and Chito are bad asses, too (with history and bad blood); so that should be fun.
 
The hand speed, foot work, and accuracy of O'Malley-Vera should be a real treat. Striker's delight. And it being valid anticipated rematch to settle "unfinished business". We might get to see the best of both guys as they will both be in their preferred element. So probably that one more for me.
 
Last edited:
I want to see how Omalley does in the rematch, fight has potential for more rounds and a bloody mess, Pereira vs Hill will be over in 2 rounds max, im with the colored clown on this one, but not by much.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Rumored 'O'Malley vs Vera' is no longer Main Event for UFC 299!
2
Replies
33
Views
2K
mjoln
mjoln
blaseblase
What happened to the other 300 fight?
2
Replies
35
Views
831
don't ask
don't ask
MMA Gongshow
What are the opening odds of Dvalishvili vs O'Malley or Vera
2
Replies
20
Views
342
Donnybat
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,003
Messages
55,184,304
Members
174,660
Latest member
TadDunbar

Share this page

Back
Top