Media O'Malley says he quit weed, gaming, and social media for the Merab rematch

Merab just outhustled Umar this is an easy fight for him to get another deserved payday. O’Malley has nothing for him and can’t stop the takedowns.
 
These are probably all great adjustments to make if you're serious about pro fighting.
I bet social media was the easiest thing to give up.
(But what about gooning?)
 
Glad you got the news and reposted this. Proof that not everyone always sees every thread all the time. Sean being more dedicated and changing his lifestyle may help him, but unless his TDD is better, it's not going to be that easy pal.
 
Glad you got the news and reposted this. Proof that not everyone always sees every thread all the time. Sean being more dedicated and changing his lifestyle may help him, but unless his TDD is better, it's not going to be that easy pal.
Omalley said he had a torn labrum during the first fight and couldn't wrestle at all during the training camp, he had a labrum surgery since then and is pushing the narrative that he can stuff merab's takedowns with 2 good hips. I would usually consider it a stupid excuse but I genuinely think omalley's takedown defense looked much worse than normal in the first merab fight, he looked flat and stiff with how he was reacting to merab's takedowns. I think his TDD will be better this time
 
lol he should just be doing that as the norm he’s an adult man
While I agree with you, he is an adult that can do whatever he wants his time, a lot of people do much worst with their time as adult.

Now as a fighter and champion he should’ve cut it down sooner, his challengers aren’t having same the distraction that can hinder him.
 
Merab is so far in this dudes brain that he literally made him change his entire life LMAO
 
He's growing tf up. Put some hespeck on his name.
 
