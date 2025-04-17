PrideNverDies
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2024
- Messages
- 1,583
- Reaction score
- 3,593
And changed his entire lifestyle. Will it make a difference?
Omalley said he had a torn labrum during the first fight and couldn't wrestle at all during the training camp, he had a labrum surgery since then and is pushing the narrative that he can stuff merab's takedowns with 2 good hips. I would usually consider it a stupid excuse but I genuinely think omalley's takedown defense looked much worse than normal in the first merab fight, he looked flat and stiff with how he was reacting to merab's takedowns. I think his TDD will be better this timeGlad you got the news and reposted this. Proof that not everyone always sees every thread all the time. Sean being more dedicated and changing his lifestyle may help him, but unless his TDD is better, it's not going to be that easy pal.
lol he should just be doing that as the norm he’s an adult man
It'll be hilarious if he gets beaten up even worse... then what will be his go to excuse?So he.quit all the nerd shit. Let see how it plays out
Back to hentai.It'll be hilarious if he gets beaten up even worse... then what will be his go to excuse?