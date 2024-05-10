it's actually worse, lots of dudes will consciously STOP doing something that is working. think of how many MMA fights you watched where one guy rocks the other dude and immediately clinches him against the fence or shoots a takedown.
10 minute+ sparring video originally & O'Malley trims it down to share his best 20 seconds lol. Who cares.
Of course he's trying to angle to set up a fight with a nearly 35 year old flyweight, he'd rather fight Pantoja any day over the Sandhagen/Nurmagomedov winner (if he can even beat Merab.)
Pantoja is a grappler from the weightclass below. Getting the better during a sparring session shouldn't really be a flex.
You know that you've made it big when you get to post videos like this and people care.
People bitching about this because it's Sean when it was Pantoja that brought it up.Posting sparring videos to dunk on your sparring partner is a whole new level of lame and I like Sean.
Never change Sherdog.
Pantoja's the one who brought it up, take it up with him. Sean had nothing to say about Pantoja before he started running his mouth."bitching" lol just pointing out the truth, we all know Sean would take the opportunity to defend the belt vs an older, smaller guy in a heartbeat.
Besides, Sean's already said Merab's next. I know you don't believe he's about to fight his 4th top 5 fighter in a row, but I'm sure you'll get over it eventually.
Pantoja was the one who said he wanted to fight O'malley not the other way around
If you slow it down a lot, then turn the sound off, and put Citizen Kane's audio in the background, it is even better. ... I lied, it's terrible but give it a chancewhat a riveting video