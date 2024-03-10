O'Malley is silencing critics every step of the way

First people say that he was brittle and wouldn't be able to take pressure. No injuries since the nerve anomaly with Chito the first time around.



Then was the narrative that he was being protected and was a can crusher. He proceeds to fight Yan and win, however controversially.



Then came the narrative that Aljo was going to outwrestle and submit him and was a bad match up. O'Malley goes and knocks him out.



Then people reiterated that the first Chito fight wasn't a fluke, even though the outcome was decided by a toe plucking a nerve that made Sean's leg go numb, in an extremely anomalous occurrence. Sean rematches him and completely dominates.



Then people say he is refusing to fight top contenders and cherry picking opponents. Now it appears will fight Merab.



He's sure as Hell making it hard to dislike him.