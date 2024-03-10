O'Malley is silencing critics every step of the way

krelianx

krelianx

First people say that he was brittle and wouldn't be able to take pressure. No injuries since the nerve anomaly with Chito the first time around.

Then was the narrative that he was being protected and was a can crusher. He proceeds to fight Yan and win, however controversially.

Then came the narrative that Aljo was going to outwrestle and submit him and was a bad match up. O'Malley goes and knocks him out.

Then people reiterated that the first Chito fight wasn't a fluke, even though the outcome was decided by a toe plucking a nerve that made Sean's leg go numb, in an extremely anomalous occurrence. Sean rematches him and completely dominates.

Then people say he is refusing to fight top contenders and cherry picking opponents. Now it appears will fight Merab.

He's sure as Hell making it hard to dislike him.
 
I don’t like the guy and many others on here don’t either but you need to learn to separate disliking a rainbow haired cuckhold and accepting he’s very talented.

Before the fight, I said it was an easy win for Sean because Chito was way too slow and has nothing for him and Sean haters all jumped on me. I think it was an obvious conclusion to anybody not deluded by hate.

Do I like him? No. But he’s super talented and pretty exciting to watch too. Sean is the real deal. Deal with it.
 
krelianx said:
He's sure as Hell making it hard to dislike him.
Except he keeps talking about a FW TS. And personally, I’ve had enough of superfights, and instant rematches, or trilogies. And how entitled a lot of the new recent, or current champs act, and think.

If he just shuts up about FW. And from now on fights the next guy in line. I’m okay with him.

Mostly I have no huge issues with him. Let’s see what the future brings. Beating Merab is probably much more difficult than beating Chito.

Looking forward to it.
 
He pulled a Michael Bisping as champ. I won’t give him credit until he actually defends against a deserving contender in Merab.
 
Does promising to fight Merab (if he has to) cancel out him cherry-picking Vera? Hmm...
 
I don't care much for his Bozo da clown, stoner dude persona, but he definitely has grown on me as a fighter since the Yan war.
 
When you talk the talk and walk the walk, What's left to do?
I wish he was closer in weight to a paul....Don't hate the player, hate the game.
 
Merab looks like a cro magnon. If the year we’re 3500 bce Merab would be more at home surrounded by his fellow cave men and right now the cave man population in pretty limited to the Caucasus region and Bulgaria. It’s good to see someone who is living in the wrong time period and considerably less intelligent than modern man thrive and make something of himself. I think he beats O’Malley and celebrates by buying a new donkey for his village and maybe even a lantern of some sort for his cave.
 
