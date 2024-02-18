O'Malley is putting Merab to sleep

Merab is going to carry Sean around like he is his son. And then he is going to dump him on his prissy ass and beat a whole in his face.
 
Gluhov said:
Seriously this guy shoots with no set up whatsoever sometimes. Hes going to eat an uppercut coming in.

O'Malley via highlight ko round 2.
O'Malley vs Chito fight is over yet ? I missed that one
Yeah it didn't go particularly well against Chito last time, so might wanna stfu and wait for that one to unfold first eh. If he was to survive that fight, he's got a a puncher's chance, Merab will absolutely drown him if it goes beyond the second round.
 
Gluhov said:
Seriously this guy shoots with no set up whatsoever sometimes. Hes going to eat an uppercut coming in.

O'Malley via highlight ko round 2.
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Doubtful.

I think Merab smothers him for 25 minutes.
Neither happens, since the UFC will not give him a title shot as long as O'Malley is champ.

Merab could win 10 more times in a row, it makes no difference. Only if Sean's PPV numbers were revealed to be lackluster would they allow Merab to fight for the belt. The game is rigged.
 
He got tagged by 26" wingspan Cejudo so it isn't out of the question that Sean sparks him.
 
Gluhov said:
Seriously this guy shoots with no set up whatsoever sometimes. Hes going to eat an uppercut coming in.

O'Malley via highlight ko round 2.
He setup his takedowns with left hooks, kicked cejudos left arm until it was useless, and did you see that single leg to trip in round two?

Amazing performance. Sean will probably lose to Chito again but if he wins and faces Merab, easy money.
 
I used to hate suga, but now I kinda like (love) the guy. He grows on ya. With his marihuana leafs and bright colours. Dana would like NOTHING more than a walk off uppercut ko. That being said Merab via 5 rounds of frantic, fast-paced no-damage action!
 
Speaking of colours, observe (and admire) my freshly golden hue :cool:
 
Merab's ability to successfully spam that single leg has been amazing so far.
 
Merab will put O’Malley over his shoulder, stick his hand up is ass, and use him like a hand puppet for 5 rounds.

O’Malley will like it.
 
