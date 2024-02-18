O'Malley is putting Merab to sleep

O'Malley vs Chito fight is over yet ? I missed that oneSeriously this guy shoots with no set up whatsoever sometimes. Hes going to eat an uppercut coming in.
O'Malley via highlight ko round 2.
Neither happens, since the UFC will not give him a title shot as long as O'Malley is champ.Doubtful.
I think Merab smothers him for 25 minutes.
He also got tagged hard by the bald manlet T-Rex.He got tagged by 26" wingspan Cejudo so it isn't out of the question that Sean sparks him.
He setup his takedowns with left hooks, kicked cejudos left arm until it was useless, and did you see that single leg to trip in round two?
O'Malley defended those with ease. He KOd Sterling right after he stuffed him.Merab's ability to successfully spam that single leg has been amazing so far.