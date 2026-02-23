"...create this character"
"...create this character"
View attachment 1135218
This was a 2014 photo where he shaved his eyebrows for 50$. Definitely ripe pickings for the type of guy to create a character to get a bag and some clout.
I understand why boxing stars get $15 million or more a fight, but who the hell is Conor Benn?Its amazing that fighters are still so retarded they think the UFC is going to pay them Boxing-money for becomming a star.
Not to worry. After most of the old promoters are crushed, fighter pay in boxing is going to reach parity with MMA.
Dude's huge in England.I understand why boxing stars get $15 million or more a fight, but who the hell is Conor Benn?
I understand why boxing stars get $15 million or more a fight, but who the hell is Conor Benn?