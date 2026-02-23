Media O'Malley is not happy about Zuffa Boxing paying Conor Benn $15 million for one fight

im-awesome-dana-white.gif
 
The UFC is not a career, it's an opportunity but its happen to be that boxing is just way a better opportunity with less work involved.
 
The strategy is very basic...and similar to what they did in the UFC. Pay reasonable purses to the boxers in the beginning to lure them from other promoters. Once the other promoters are out of the picture, they purses will magically reduce to an 80/20 split.
 
Its amazing that fighters are still so retarded they think the UFC is going to pay them Boxing-money for becomming a star.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
"...create this character"

<30>
Click to expand...

Travis Alexander said:
View attachment 1135218
This was a 2014 photo where he shaved his eyebrows for 50$. Definitely ripe pickings for the type of guy to create a character to get a bag and some clout.
Click to expand...

Honestly, anyone who thinks Sean's whole character isn't something he created needs to wizen up a bit. He ain't running around being "The Suga Show" in real life lol.

Dude just realized early that there was a better than average chance that he'd make peanuts from MMA like everyone else unless he got to the very top, and made up a character that he enjoyed leaning into.
 
europe1 said:
Its amazing that fighters are still so retarded they think the UFC is going to pay them Boxing-money for becomming a star.
Click to expand...
I understand why boxing stars get $15 million or more a fight, but who the hell is Conor Benn?
 
Sticko said:
I understand why boxing stars get $15 million or more a fight, but who the hell is Conor Benn?
Click to expand...
Dude's huge in England.

His fights vs Chris Eubanks were huuuuge. First one was Fight of the Year.

Son of Nigel Benn.

Not an excellent talent or anything. But big name.
 
Last edited:
Sticko said:
I understand why boxing stars get $15 million or more a fight, but who the hell is Conor Benn?
Click to expand...


His father is Nigel Benn.

He has notoriety from failing multiple PED tests and the fact that he had two fights with a weight drained Chris Eubank Jr., which were only relevant because their fathers fought each other in the 90s and all of the media attention he got from pissing hot.

Benn has never held a world title and is still basically a prospect.

It's insane that he's getting this kind of guaranteed money considering his actual accomplishments, which are non-existent.
 
UFC is still a B class sport in the eyes of the general public.

its like a pro lacrosse player getting annoyed that NHL players get millions a year.
 
He is right. Never heard about a guy.
Dana seems like a guy who always wanted to promote boxing and he is known to give cash away to anyone but his fighters. He doesn't give a fuck about them, that's obvious.
He would rather give 5 million to a slap champion over UFC champion probably. Just because, "to make them hungry" :)
Dana is such a scumbag, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,979
Messages
58,474,190
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top