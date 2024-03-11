O'Malley distance management and shots selection.

Y

YoungConm

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
19
Reaction score
28
Sean has such great distance management and awareness of it. It helps that he has great eyes and reflexes, but He's also able to do this because he's so calm but also tense enough. Calm enough to not overreact or far out of range to not be able to land his counters, but also tense enough to see the shots coming and fire the counters. The calmness comes from the fact that he's able to find his range and rhythm faster than his opponents, and he's so good at making his opponent reactive mode and react the way he wants. So his opponents are stuck in his range and Sean can guess confidently and accurately when his opponents fall short.

When his opponents do get past his range and hit him, he doesn't freak out because he also has good defense in the pocket and the boxing range, he knows it, that confidence is back up by his skills. This overall helps his decision-making at range.

This also makes him such a good sniper and creative striker. He's very good at landing the right strikes and combinations at the right time and position.
 
He has great spacial awareness. He is the most complete striker in MMA right now. From defense, power, speed, volume, shot selection. When he's on there's nobody that's more dynamic than him.

What I love about him is he even those he has all the skills and speed to just outskill his opponents and coast to decisions. He actually looks for the finish.

I've always been high on his striking IQ and skills but had questions about his physical and mental toughness.. He has answered those questions in the last few fights and showed he's the real deal
 
ElLunico said:
He has great spacial awareness. He is the most complete striker in MMA right now. From defense, power, speed, volume, shot selection. When he's on there's nobody that's more dynamic than him.

What I love about him is he even those he has all the skills and speed to just outskill his opponents and coast to decisions. He actually looks for the finish.

I've always been high on his striking IQ and skills but had questions about his physical and mental toughness.. He has answered those questions in the last few fights and showed he's the real deal
Click to expand...
Yeah, he just has a great awareness of his surroundings in general. You rarely see him get stuck in the fence or hit the fence backing up. he's rarely out of position so his opponents can't get a good position to hit him clean. It also helps he pivot pretty well.
 
He is just so fucking good it's crazy.
and his counter grappling and clinch work are excellent. He is starting to look pretty unstoppable, but the absolute dog that is merab will prove it one way or the other
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,701
Messages
55,230,385
Members
174,692
Latest member
kingofjong

Share this page

Back
Top