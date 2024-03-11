O'Malley distance management and shots selection.

Sean has such great distance management and awareness of it. It helps that he has great eyes and reflexes, but He's also able to do this because he's so calm but also tense enough. Calm enough to not overreact or far out of range to not be able to land his counters, but also tense enough to see the shots coming and fire the counters. The calmness comes from the fact that he's able to find his range and rhythm faster than his opponents, and he's so good at making his opponent reactive mode and react the way he wants. So his opponents are stuck in his range and Sean can guess confidently and accurately when his opponents fall short.



When his opponents do get past his range and hit him, he doesn't freak out because he also has good defense in the pocket and the boxing range, he knows it, that confidence is back up by his skills. This overall helps his decision-making at range.



This also makes him such a good sniper and creative striker. He's very good at landing the right strikes and combinations at the right time and position.