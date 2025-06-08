O'Malley deserves a better coach

MMA fighters need to get rid of the loyalty bullshit with their coaches & do what's best for them.



There are several examples of fighters levelling up after changing camps, Merab himself left Longo & went to Jon Wood & he's now finishing fights. Aljo left Longo aswell & went to nicksick & levelled up, I know both of them still have Longo in the corner but it's mostly so the old man doesn't get hurt, Longo doesn't really do anything with them anymore, he's usually aloof when anik asks him about Merab or Aljos training camps on their podcast.



TJ levelled up after leaving Alpha Male & Islams striking got really better once he started relying on his Olympic Silver Medalist Taekwondo coach instead of Javier, tbh to Javier he himself says that he's not the head coach anymore.



I thought Tim Welch was kidding when he said pre-fight that they were going to be patient in the fight this time & try to win rounds, holyshit he wasn't kidding & what a dumb plan for someone like Merab.



O'Malley spent almost all of Rd 1 and 2 backing up & running away from Merab & Tim kept telling Sean how great he was doing, Merabs chin is his one weakness and you decide to completely ignore that and backaway and try to slow him down with really weak body work.



How can a coach ask him fighter to abandon his own strength which is koing people and try to play the points game just because the judges gave you two rds in the first fight.



Hope O'Malley brings in another coach in his team because he is a very talented fighter, really want him to see rematch Yan or fight Umar.