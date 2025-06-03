O'Malley by Knockout

Chaotic Progressor
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2024
- Messages
- 514
- Reaction score
- 767
I know he was soundly beaten first time out...
But I think he's special - skills-wise, and mindset wise.
I think he has the resolve and ability to train harder, smarter and come back and do it.
I shall be placing a cheeky £50 (for £162 return whew!) on O'Malley for a straight win (as obviousliy Merab has never been knocked out, and can't remember seeing him seriously wobbled?, so it's not a given, but I think Sean will piece him up consistently) - even though I titled this by knockout / I suspect so, but...
Actually leme check the odds for O'Malley knockout...
Oh sheesh, nearly 5:1, aiyt ima have to place a lil extra £10-20 on the KO too.
Using some of my winnings from the Fabio Wardley knockout the night prior of course.
But I think he's special - skills-wise, and mindset wise.
I think he has the resolve and ability to train harder, smarter and come back and do it.
I shall be placing a cheeky £50 (for £162 return whew!) on O'Malley for a straight win (as obviousliy Merab has never been knocked out, and can't remember seeing him seriously wobbled?, so it's not a given, but I think Sean will piece him up consistently) - even though I titled this by knockout / I suspect so, but...
Actually leme check the odds for O'Malley knockout...
Oh sheesh, nearly 5:1, aiyt ima have to place a lil extra £10-20 on the KO too.
Using some of my winnings from the Fabio Wardley knockout the night prior of course.