O'Malley by Knockout

I know he was soundly beaten first time out...

But I think he's special - skills-wise, and mindset wise.
I think he has the resolve and ability to train harder, smarter and come back and do it.

I shall be placing a cheeky £50 (for £162 return whew!) on O'Malley for a straight win (as obviousliy Merab has never been knocked out, and can't remember seeing him seriously wobbled?, so it's not a given, but I think Sean will piece him up consistently) - even though I titled this by knockout / I suspect so, but...

Actually leme check the odds for O'Malley knockout...

Oh sheesh, nearly 5:1, aiyt ima have to place a lil extra £10-20 on the KO too.

Using some of my winnings from the Fabio Wardley knockout the night prior of course.
 
His coach on the embedded said that they are going with a new wrestling approach in this fight 🤔

They think that going for the KO is what cost Sean the first fight 🤔
 
Luthien said:
His coach on the embedded said that they are going with a new wrestling approach in this fight 🤔

They think that going for the KO is what cost Sean the first fight 🤔
His coach just needs to shout “Merab, you gotta go!”

0gK0e-.gif
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
You think O’Malley is special. User name checks out.
For sure.

I presume you're irritated by his image or him personally...

I'm not looking to be friends with dude, I'm analysing his fighting skills.

In terms of timing and striking, yes he's definitely special vs. the majority in his division.

'user name checks out', try being original fam. Yawnfest.
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
For sure.

I presume you're irritated by his image or him personally...

I'm not looking to be friends with dude, I'm analysing his fighting skills.

In terms of timing and striking, yes he's definitely special vs. the majority in his division.

'user name checks out', try being original fam. Yawnfest.
You sound like an O’Malley fan alright
 
His only winning g strategy is throwing power shots and NOT fighting gvin fear of td. Merab takes you down but not best at keeping you there. Just accept your goung to have to spend alot of time getting up just try and clock him when standing. I see it 85/15 Merab as far as chsnce of winning
 
Hopefully Merab destroys and dismantles him, nothing against Sean but I'm not rooting for these UFC nepo babies.

Aljo got totally screwed by the UFC, it's nice to see Merab holding it down.

Sean beat up on Chito and now he's recognized as this top striker. But Chito should've never been fighting him as the #5 guy, and even Chito almost got the finish via body shot at the end. The one elite striker he fought, Petr Yan landed 60% of his strikes on him. Sean has a lot of expectations, but his fighting can't back it up.


Expect Sean to lose more, and for fans to ask "What happened to Sean?" But the truth is his resume isn't very strong, and he hasn't looked that great any time he fought someone elite.
 
Last edited:
froggyluv said:
Dont know much about Omalley -not a fan of the hentai hair whatever -but that was a slick Right hand right off the no-flinch near hit
Yeah, he's a very slick striker. I don't like really much about him outside the cage but he gets underrated because of his look and persona.
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
Not really.

I find him quite annoying.

I'm a fan of skills. He's skilled with good timing. And I think denying that is just silly.
Making out he’s “special” when he couldn’t put away walking punch bag Chris Moutinho (was that even the guys name) is just silly.

He has decent striking by MMA standards. He isn’t special.
 
