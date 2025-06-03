O'Malley by Knockout

Hopefully Merab destroys and dismantles him, nothing against Sean but I'm not rooting for these UFC nepo babies.



Aljo got totally screwed by the UFC, it's nice to see Merab holding it down.



Sean beat up on Chito and now he's recognized as this top striker. But Chito should've never been fighting him as the #5 guy, and even Chito almost got the finish via body shot at the end. The one elite striker he fought, Petr Yan landed 60% of his strikes on him. Sean has a lot of expectations, but his fighting can't back it up.





Expect Sean to lose more, and for fans to ask "What happened to Sean?" But the truth is his resume isn't very strong, and he hasn't looked that great any time he fought someone elite.