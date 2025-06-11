Media O'Malley being gassed up by one of his Yes Men, that he can beat Umar next

Not saying this is a lock but this is not as outragous as you make it seem: Umar is a kickboxer first and Sean defended some of Merab‘s wrestling.
 
One of my favorite quotes: "It takes a good friend to say you've got your head up your ass."
 
Suga should just enter Layne Staley look alike competitions and call it a day.
 
I mean, they both need to fight someone. And they both lost to Merab in their last fight. It feels like Umar would be a decent sized favorite, but if Sandhagen is off the table for Sean then I don't see why not
 
I think it would be better for him to get an easier fight first.

Better to face someone like that with some positive momentum.
 
first lost to merab made him quit smoking and jerking off, hopefully after this one he gets those face tatoos surgically removed and finishes highschool
 
This is his problem. Sugar69 has surrounded himself with yes men.
 
Its a tough situation for anybody that loses in mma.
To succeed they have to have unwavering self confidence yet when they lose the entire fanbase reminds them constantly until they tire of it. That would suck so its not surprising their team backs them up and makes excuses.
Hell I read just yesterday that Juliana Pena wants the winner of Nunes vs Harrison... now that's delusion lol
 
