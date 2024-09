It's going to be hard for O'Malley and O'Malley fans to accept he's not that guy, he was gifted a title shot Alex Pereira style, he got his shit rocked by Chito and made excuses, he won a controversial decision vs Yan and made excuses and now he got mauled by Merab and is making excuses. More losses will come, he's dainty and not as hungry as others he swims with.