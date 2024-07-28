MiCavalier
fake rich
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2010
- Messages
- 14,489
- Reaction score
- 7,023
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Olympics: Handball -- Sweden vs. Spain -- July 29, 10am ET. Please add to the discussion here.
Lol my fam is Spanish i am not.Your home or heritage?!
Not in my heritage..
Also i am not Swedish.
So non of the above
What are you Swahili nowSweden is winning this one.
They are on track.
TLDRwell my grandmothers grandfather was Swedish but left Sweden in 1840ties IIRC.
So I simply moved back.
Neither me or my parents or grandparents for that matter were born in Sweden.
My family is Spanish and I’m from Sweden. I am not Spanish or Swedish. Riddle me this
Now we need to get them out of prisonMy sister moved to Spain married a Spanish man and had lots of Spanish kids with him.
So yes big chunk of my family is Spanish and lives in Spain.
No, no... Let them stay there.Now we need to get them out of prison