Olympics: Handball -- Sweden vs. Spain -- July 29, 10am ET

Sweden is winning this one.
They are on track.
 
My family is Spanish and I’m from Sweden. I am not Spanish or Swedish. Riddle me this
 
helax said:
What are you Swahili now
well my grandmothers grandfather was Swedish but left Sweden in 1840ties IIRC.
So I simply moved back.
Neither me or my parents or grandparents for that matter were born in Sweden.
 
lsa said:
TLDR
 
helax said:
My family is Spanish and I’m from Sweden. I am not Spanish or Swedish. Riddle me this
My sister moved to Spain married a Spanish man and had lots of Spanish kids with him.
So yes big chunk of my family is Spanish and lives in Spain.
 
lsa said:
Now we need to get them out of prison
 
