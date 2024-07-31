Olympics: Handball -- France vs. Egypt, July 31, 1pm ET

Dillydilly said:
who win <DCWhoa> @lsa
Click to expand...
I mean... France has sucked so far...
On paper they are Euro and defending Olympic champ... but 2 losses in a row??
This is must win for them,
Egypt how ever is a very legit team...
I think I go Egypt based on France sucking so far... probably to see France pull off a win and once again fart in my face.
 
lsa said:
I mean... France has sucked so far...
On paper they are Euro and defending Olympic champ... but 2 losses in a row??
This is must win for them,
Egypt how ever is a very legit team...
I think I go Egypt based on France sucking so far... probably to see France pull off a win and once again fart in my face.
Click to expand...
I'll go with the Frenchies. Looking over past results vs Egypt seems to favor them.

And Viktor with another dominate performance this morning.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
Dillydilly said:
I'll go with the Frenchies. Looking over past results vs Egypt seems to favor them.

And Viktor with another dominate performance this morning.
Click to expand...

ViGoator is on track.

I chose Egypt but I think France got this.
This is the game to get back on track or else...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Olympics: Handball -- France vs. Norway, July 29, 1pm ET
2
Replies
37
Views
307
MiCavalier
MiCavalier
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Olympics: Handball -- Germany vs. Sweden, July 27, 1pm ET
Replies
0
Views
95
MiCavalier
MiCavalier
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Olympics: Handball -- Egypt vs. Denmark, July 29, 8am ET
Replies
1
Views
132
lsa
lsa
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Olympics: Handball -- Hungary vs. Egypt, July 27, 5am ET
Replies
0
Views
99
MiCavalier
MiCavalier
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Olympics: Handball -- Denmark vs. France, July 27, 3pm ET
Replies
12
Views
318
lsa
lsa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,039
Messages
55,949,322
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top