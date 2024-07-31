Olympics: Handball -- France vs. Egypt, July 31, 1pm ET

I mean... France has sucked so far...
On paper they are Euro and defending Olympic champ... but 2 losses in a row??
This is must win for them,
Egypt how ever is a very legit team...
I think I go Egypt based on France sucking so far... probably to see France pull off a win and once again fart in my face.
