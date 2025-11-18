Olivera or jdm? Which fight was easier for islam?

As the title says. Who was easier?

Jdm lasted 5 rounds but he looked like all he wanted to do was avoid getting choked.

Olivera got thrown, knocked down, and tapped out in 2 rounds but he also kicked islam in the face pretty good.
 
Oliveira had him running from the mat, and got easily up when he threatened with leg entanglements. He was also setting up a triangle and a baratoplata from guard.

The dagis obviously respected Oliveiras ground game, as there was really no grappling from their side until Charles got hurt. In comparison they respected JDMs striking as they didn’t try to crack him on the feet, but chose to lnp instead.
 
Last edited:
Conan the K-9 said:
Oliveira had him running from the mat, and got easily up when he threatened with leg entanglements. He was also setting up a triangle and a baratoplata from guard.

The dagis obviously respected Oliveiras ground game, as there was really no grappling from their side until Charles got hurt. In comparison they respected JDMs striking as they didn’t try to crack him on the feet, but chose to lnp instead.
Islam pieced up JDM on the feet, shredded his leg and continually hunted for subs. He beat him everywhere, and made it look easy
 
Vagabound said:
Islam pieced up JDM on the feet, shredded his leg and continually hunted for subs. He beat him everywhere, and made it look easy
Are you suggesting Charles did better? Or what’s your point?
 
Giacomo looked like he was just here not to get finished, and was almost crying at the beginning of R5
That was sad
 
JDM needs to be wrestlehuged for 25 minutes otherwise there is a chance he throws smth and lights may go off
Olives eats on foot, in clinch, gets outgrappled, gets dropped, submitted

just like Khabib said "Olivera is gona be an ez fight for Islam" and damn it was
 
