Oliver McCall (Personal story)

Visiting my parents on Easter weekend, my dad brought up Tyson/Paul, and mentioned 'again" that he legitimately met Oliver McCall at church years ago (while training at Mike Tysons camp outside of Orwell, Ohio). They became friends, my parents had him over for dinner, and hung out many times together. Initially, my dad had no idea who he was, and just referred to him as "Oliver" but to find out that he was a former WBC Heavyweight Champion just blew his mind.