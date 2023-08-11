Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North of Richmond - New Social Statement

I think this song is that important in this era to receive it's own notice and thread.



Enjoy.







Rich Men North Of Richmond lyrics



I've been selling my soul

Working all day

Overtime hours

For bullshit pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away



It's a damn shame

What the world's gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Living in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think

Wanna know what you do

And they don't think you know, but I know that you do

Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end

'Cause of rich men north of Richmond



I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothing to eat

And the obese milking welfare

Well God, if you're 5 foot 3 and you're 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground

'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down



Lord, it's a damn shame

What the world's gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Living in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think

Wanna know what you do

And they don't think you know, but I know that you do

'Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end

'Cause of rich men north of Richmond



I've been selling my soul

Working all day

Overtime hours

For bullshit pay







This man hit the mark for everyone that has struggled or is struggling because the leadership of our nation is wholly corrupt. This is not a Republican or Democrat bashing event for me, as I think both parties suck ass. If the Mods want to War Room this thread... I get it.



Does this song speak to you?