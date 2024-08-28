Rumored Oliveira vs Volkanovski. Lightweight bout,MSG

I suppose this means hooker gaethje?

I would have prefered charles hooker and gaethje volk personally, but they all great.
 
Post already deleted? Makes no sense and Volk just could get finished again. That’s a big possibility when fighting Oliveira.

Maybe Volk’s done with cuts to FW and will fight a couple of big fights at LW before calling it quits.
 
Spath said:
Post already deleted? Makes no sense and Volk just could get finished again. That’s a big possibility when fighting Oliveira.

Maybe Volk’s done with cuts to FW and will fight a couple of big fights at LW before calling it quits.
Click to expand...
Original source was realkevink on X, idk why it got deleted though:

 
Spath said:
Post already deleted? Makes no sense and Volk just could get finished again. That’s a big possibility when fighting Oliveira.

Maybe Volk’s done with cuts to FW and will fight a couple of big fights at LW before calling it quits.
Click to expand...
 
What has volk done to warrant a top 5 fight in a higher weight class especially after getting knocked the fuck out his last 2 fights?
 
charles has experience fighting stocky manlets (chandler and arman)

gonna be a long night for volk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,166
Messages
56,103,488
Members
175,069
Latest member
dux

Share this page

Back
Top