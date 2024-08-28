Habib The Eagle
Afterwards: "Volk was never that good"Oliveira via brutal KO or technical sub
Original source was realkevink on X, idk why it got deleted though:Post already deleted? Makes no sense and Volk just could get finished again. That’s a big possibility when fighting Oliveira.
Maybe Volk’s done with cuts to FW and will fight a couple of big fights at LW before calling it quits.
Maybe Volk’s done with cuts to FW and will fight a couple of big fights at LW before calling it quits.