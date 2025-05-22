Media Oliveira says he we will showcase striking vs Topuria

What do you think of Topuria, and what are you thoughts about how the fight will look?

- It’s a great fight. He’s a great fighter, but I don’t see the need to prove anything to anyone about who I am. It's known what
I've done in this fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity so I will knock this guy out. That’s for real...

- In reality we've been in here for 15 years, I've seen a lot of these guys say a lot of things. That I give up so easily and that
they will finish me fast. And then when that time comes they're not able to do it. As I have said, I respect all of them and this
is another guy I respect. But in the same way he has these dreams and promises out there, so I'm going to look for just that.
 
Charles Do Bronx is motivated. I’m glad because I know he doesn’t care who is in front of him, he just wants the title. Dustin put up one of his best fights against Islam because of heart and last chance at the title. Oliveria has a big heart and it could be his last chance.
 
I like Charles but if he plans on standing the whole round 1 he’s getting finished.
 
Oliveira has never really shown to be the smartest when it comes to fighting. He takes a lot of risk, this is one where I think he will be on the receiving end if he chooses to strike with him.
 
Probably a bad idea but at least he'll get to pull guard as soon as he gets touched if he's still conscious.

Shit could end up looking like Alvarez/Aoki 2 real fast though, Ilia generates a ton of power on the mat as well.
 
Olives has never gotten truly sparked out cold.

Lets see if Toppy can get it done.
 
Charles gets knocked down every fight, the difference is La Leyenda is not going to let him get back up.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Probably a bad idea but at least he'll get to pull guard as soon as he gets touched if he's still conscious.

Shit could end up looking like Alvarez/Aoki 2 real fast though, Ilia generates a ton of power on the mat as well.
Click to expand...
I don't think he can recover safely on the ground vs Ilia, like he could do vs Dustin and Justin. That's why I don't like his chances.

His distance management and defense needs to be on point, no room for mistakes.
Maybe he could also do some damage in the clinch with knees, etc, and teeps to keep the distance. And he hits very hard, after all.

I don't want Charles to lose in a humiliating way like Ryan Hall vs Ilia.
 
