



What do you think of Topuria, and what are you thoughts about how the fight will look?



- It’s a great fight. He’s a great fighter, but I don’t see the need to prove anything to anyone about who I am. It's known what

I've done in this fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity so I will knock this guy out. That’s for real...



- In reality we've been in here for 15 years, I've seen a lot of these guys say a lot of things. That I give up so easily and that

they will finish me fast. And then when that time comes they're not able to do it. As I have said, I respect all of them and this

is another guy I respect. But in the same way he has these dreams and promises out there, so I'm going to look for just that.