International Oligarchy is not just a Russian phenomenon. It exists right here in the USA.

deviake

deviake

Raisin bran aficionado
@Silver
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
14,248
Reaction score
7,270
He talks about oligarchy being a global phenomenon. He says that since 2020, 5 billion people have become poorer while the worlds five richest billionaires have gotten much richer, to the tune of 14 million added to their wealth an hour. He cites figures for specific billionaires. Over the last decade, 1% of the world's global population have amassed 2 trillion dollars in new wealth while the wealth of the bottom of society barely budged. The top 1% own more wealth than 95% of the world's population. The wealthiest are stashing up to 32 trillion in offshore tax havens.

He talks about them buying elections and goes into the numbers.

He says the issue of oligarchy is the most important issue in the world because it affects everything else.

He says over the coming months they're going to be doing a number of programs to explain all this.

 
IF veterans lose their benefits so Elon can save a couple percentage points on his taxes I am all for it. I mean the Elite in the United States have been oppressed for so long, it is about time they catch a break.
GOP's version of DEI is twisting laws to benefit the Elite.
 
44nutman said:
IF veterans lose their benefits so Elon can save a couple percentage points on his taxes I am all for it. I mean the Elite in the United States have been oppressed for so long, it is about time they catch a break.
GOP's version of DEI is twisting laws to benefit the Elite.
Click to expand...
Same. These dudes with more money than the GDP of entire countries just can't catch a break. The demonization makes me sick.
 
Yep. The ultra rich can do whatever they want without consequences, and if the worker class tries the same thing, we face decades in prison.
The right wing Gov spies on its own citizens and assassinates prominent leftists and OPENLY ADMITS TO IT.
I see zero reason to classify Trump's America as a democratic country.
 
44nutman said:
IF veterans lose their benefits so Elon can save a couple percentage points on his taxes I am all for it. I mean the Elite in the United States have been oppressed for so long, it is about time they catch a break.
GOP's version of DEI is twisting laws to benefit the Elite.
Click to expand...

Oh fuck off... The COVID lockdowns and the resulting in the closure of small businesses created the largest transfer of Wealth from the Middle Class to the Elite in human history.


The share of household wealth owned by billionaires has risen by a record amount during the pandemic, with millionaires also coming out of COVID-19 ahead, a study found on Tuesday.





All the Media and Politicians ignored the warnings.

Next time... We just got have to lockdown harder I guess. Who needs a middle class anyway.
 
We had a billionaire putting millions of dollars into a presidential candidate's campaign. Of course this should be a concern.
 
deviake said:
He talks about oligarchy being a global phenomenon. He says that since 2020, 5 billion people have become poorer while the worlds five richest billionaires have gotten much richer, to the tune of 14 million added to their wealth an hour. He cites figures for specific billionaires. Over the last decade, 1% of the world's global population have amassed 2 trillion dollars in new wealth while the wealth of the bottom of society barely budged. The top 1% own more wealth than 95% of the world's population. The wealthiest are stashing up to 32 trillion in offshore tax havens.

He talks about them buying elections and goes into the numbers.

He says the issue of oligarchy is the most important issue in the world because it affects everything else.

He says over the coming months they're going to be doing a number of programs to explain all this.

Click to expand...


-5 billion people have become poorer
-The 5 richest billionaires have gotten 14 million dollars per hour richer
-Over the last decade alone 1% of the world's global population have amassed 2 trillion dollars in new wealth
-Lower brackets only slightly have moved
-The top 1% own more wealth than 95% of the world's population while stashing up to 32 trillion in offshore tax havens

These are some wild stats when you place them together. Let's not partisan this one.
 
elon-musk-smoke.gif
 
deviake said:
Agreed, if at all possible lol
Click to expand...
If something THIS blatant can't unite people to say "ya this is problematic, we should talk about addressing it" nothing will. -.-
 
Really Bernie? {<diva}

These people hate your guts, and they contribute to the oligarchy.




<DisgustingHHH>
 
SKYNET said:
Really Bernie? {<diva}

These people hate your guts, and they contribute to the oligarchy.




<DisgustingHHH>
Click to expand...

He's been criticized by the left plenty for his endorsements too. The general consensus is that he saw Trump as a big threat and thought he could get more done for the people by cooperating with the Democrats. Whether one agrees with that strategy or not is the subject of debate and a different story
 
Scerpi said:
Oh fuck off... The COVID lockdowns and the resulting in the closure of small businesses created the largest transfer of Wealth from the Middle Class to the Elite in human history.
Click to expand...

Are you for that or something?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,500
Messages
56,650,931
Members
175,334
Latest member
dubhlinn

Share this page

Back
Top