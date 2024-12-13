He talks about oligarchy being a global phenomenon. He says that since 2020, 5 billion people have become poorer while the worlds five richest billionaires have gotten much richer, to the tune of 14 million added to their wealth an hour. He cites figures for specific billionaires. Over the last decade, 1% of the world's global population have amassed 2 trillion dollars in new wealth while the wealth of the bottom of society barely budged. The top 1% own more wealth than 95% of the world's population. The wealthiest are stashing up to 32 trillion in offshore tax havens.



He talks about them buying elections and goes into the numbers.



He says the issue of oligarchy is the most important issue in the world because it affects everything else.



He says over the coming months they're going to be doing a number of programs to explain all this.



