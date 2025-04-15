News Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship to take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium

Who wins the Rematch?

I don't like that Dubois gets the next shot after not having to fight Parker along with getting beaten comprehensively the first time. This is Usyk's 3rd HW rematch against a UK fighter. I believe Parker deserves the Usyk fight over Dubois especially given Usyk is going to retire sometime soon - give him a different name.
 
Dr Fong said:
Yeah, but who wants to see Usyk actually fight somebody new?

Let's him spend another 7 years fighting the same 3 guys over and over again.
It is getting a bit boring now although Usyk has earned the right to fight who he wants I guess.
 
This fight may be getting finalized behind-the-scenes but it's a waste of time if the WBO doesn't permit it to take precedence over their mandatory. We still haven't heard what their decision will be. As for Parker not only will he get the winner but he'll get to fight for all the marbles next. That wouldn't be the case if he fought Usyk or Dubois right now.
 
Parker has been the WBO interim now for over 12 months and even defended it because Dubois pulled out, he deserves the winner
 
Dr Fong said:
Yeah, but who wants to see Usyk actually fight somebody new?

Let's him spend another 7 years fighting the same 3 guys over and over again.
I feel this way about the LHW trilogy to happen currently, but Usyk rematching Dubois is still valid to me. I actually really like the fight, Dubois has confidence he didn’t have first time around. That’s one of the most important differences between the first fight and next for me. Dubois knows he belongs now and I expect it to be a major factor.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
I feel this way about the LHW trilogy to happen currently, but Usyk rematching Dubois is still valid to me. I actually really like the fight, Dubois has confidence he didn’t have first time around. That’s one of the most important differences between the first fight and next for me. Dubois knows he belongs now and I expect it to be a major factor.
has that fight been confirmed, i dont think we need to see another one between those pair, the first fight was pretty close, many had Bivol winning but the second one wasnt close for me, i dont think we need a re-run of that with an older Biev getting beaten again
 
treelo said:
has that fight been confirmed, i dont think we need to see another one between those pair, the first fight was pretty close, many had Bivol winning but the second one wasnt close for me, i dont think we need a re-run of that with an older Biev getting beaten again
Last I read yes, it’s up next for both
 
george14 said:
And Parker won his fight. He should leapfrog Dubois especially given Dubois was already dominated by Usyk.
Good for Parker but Dubois holds a full world title. That makes Usyk vs Dubois II a unification for undisputed and unifications are intended to take priority over mandatory defenses. Read the WBO's regulations. It's in there.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Good for Parker but Dubois holds a full world title. That makes Usyk vs Dubois II a unification for undisputed and unifications are intended to take priority over mandatory defenses. Read the WBO's regulations. It's in there.
Usyk has already been crowned undisputed champion and will remain the unquestioned, lineal HW champion in the eyes of everyone until such time as he is beaten or retires.

No alphabet title is going to change that - being a '2x' undisputed champion is meaningless. Nobody actually disputes it in the first place.

Caring about alphabets and the political shenanigans of the cunts who control them is for marks.
 
Dr Fong said:
Usyk has already been crowned undisputed champion and will remain the unquestioned, lineal HW champion in the eyes of everyone until such time as he is beaten or retires.

No alphabet title is going to change that - being a '2x' undisputed champion is meaningless. Nobody actually disputes it in the first place.

Caring about alphabets and the political shenanigans of the cunts who control them is for marks.
Again, this is Usyk's goal to become 2x undisputed. I've already said that it's meaningless. Fan opinion is irrelevant. The sanctioning body rules are the rules and they note that unifications tend to take precedence over mandatories. It's always been this way.
 
