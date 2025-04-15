BoxerMaurits
UPDATE:
To take place on July 19 now:
Last edited:
Hopefully Parker gets the winner.
The guy deserves it
Dubois doesn't owe Parker anything. He wasn't cleared to fight by the BBBofC in what would've been a voluntary defense.I don't like that Dubois gets the next shot after not having to fight Parker
And Parker won his fight. He should leapfrog Dubois especially given Dubois was already dominated by Usyk.Dubois doesn't owe Parker anything. He wasn't cleared to fight by the BBBofC in what would've been a voluntary defense.
has that fight been confirmed, i dont think we need to see another one between those pair, the first fight was pretty close, many had Bivol winning but the second one wasnt close for me, i dont think we need a re-run of that with an older Biev getting beaten againI feel this way about the LHW trilogy to happen currently, but Usyk rematching Dubois is still valid to me. I actually really like the fight, Dubois has confidence he didn’t have first time around. That’s one of the most important differences between the first fight and next for me. Dubois knows he belongs now and I expect it to be a major factor.
Last I read yes, it’s up next for bothhas that fight been confirmed, i dont think we need to see another one between those pair, the first fight was pretty close, many had Bivol winning but the second one wasnt close for me, i dont think we need a re-run of that with an older Biev getting beaten again
Good for Parker but Dubois holds a full world title. That makes Usyk vs Dubois II a unification for undisputed and unifications are intended to take priority over mandatory defenses. Read the WBO's regulations. It's in there.And Parker won his fight. He should leapfrog Dubois especially given Dubois was already dominated by Usyk.
Good for Parker but Dubois holds a full world title. That makes Usyk vs Dubois II a unification for undisputed and unifications are intended to take priority over mandatory defenses. Read the WBO's regulations. It's in there.
Again, this is Usyk's goal to become 2x undisputed. I've already said that it's meaningless. Fan opinion is irrelevant. The sanctioning body rules are the rules and they note that unifications tend to take precedence over mandatories. It's always been this way.Usyk has already been crowned undisputed champion and will remain the unquestioned, lineal HW champion in the eyes of everyone until such time as he is beaten or retires.
No alphabet title is going to change that - being a '2x' undisputed champion is meaningless. Nobody actually disputes it in the first place.
Caring about alphabets and the political shenanigans of the cunts who control them is for marks.