because the top 2 rated WBO fighters were Wardley and Parker...maybe?I like Wardley, but why do they never vacate the title and just have two people fight for it rather award someone who hasn't won it?
he is going to get knocked into oblivion by Itauma next yearWell, I'd imagine Wardley will be up for fighting just about anyone, so hopefully we get some exciting match ups.
Wardley is the current interim champion. Since the full champion (Usyk) vacated his title the interim titleholder automatically gets elevated.I like Wardley, but why do they never vacate the title and just have two people fight for it rather award someone who hasn't won it?
Ah I forgot him and Parker fought for the actual interim title. In that case it makes sense.Wardley is the current interim champion. Since the full champion (Usyk) vacated his title the interim titleholder automatically gets elevated.
I think itauma batters him.he is going to get knocked into oblivion by Itauma next year
Yep. Parker was already interim champ when Wardley beat him which is (usually) even better than fighting for a vacant belt.Ah I forgot him and Parker fought for the actual interim title. In that case it makes sense.
Was it to avoid sanctioning fees?“The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO Undisputed World Champion, and a fighter who has earned and exemplified every right, privilege, and honor associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction. His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era.”
Usyk vacates WBO world title as Fabio Wardley elevated | ESPN
The WBO's level of cock sucking here is quite laughable. They obviously didn't want him to vacate. Hell, they even gave him the option to keep their belt and instead of him defending they were willing to order Wardley vs Itauma next.
No. It's mainly so that Usyk can attempt to win it back in order to become a 3x undisputed HW champ. Additionally, now that Wardley has been elevated to full champion, he'll immediately become an appealing target for Itauma. If Usyk continued to hold onto all of the belts then it would've taken longer before Itauma's handlers felt that he was ready to challenge for a world title.Was it to avoid sanctioning fees?
It never counted, if anything it should be valued less than a normal title defense.it doesnt really count though does it, its not like he lost the titles and then fought to get them back
So that's why. I was wondering what he was doing.So Usyk vacated one of his titles. He's hoping that Wardley & Itauma fight despite them both being stablemates and having the same trainer. I think that they would fight now that there's a world title on the line. Reportedly Usyk is looking to fight the winner to try and become a 3x undisputed champ at heavyweight (4x undisputed overall).
Usyk has done this before. He previously vacated his IBF title because he was contractually obligated to rematch Fury. They were pressuring him to rematch his mandatory Dubois. So after he beat Fury in the rematch he turned around and fought Dubois again to reclaim that title thus making him a 2x undisputed heavyweight champion. You know how long they planned that move for? A year in advance. My source on that is Usyk's own manager Egis Klimas.So that's why. I was wondering what he was doing.