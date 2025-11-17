News Oleksandr Usyk vacates WBO title, Fabio Wardley promoted to Heavyweight Champion

BoxerMaurits said:
I like Wardley, but why do they never vacate the title and just have two people fight for it rather award someone who hasn't won it?
because the top 2 rated WBO fighters were Wardley and Parker...maybe?
 
Well, I'd imagine Wardley will be up for fighting just about anyone, so hopefully we get some exciting match ups.
 
So Usyk vacated one of his titles. He's hoping that Wardley & Itauma fight despite them both being stablemates and having the same trainer. I think that they would fight now that there's a world title on the line. Reportedly Usyk is looking to fight the winner to try and become a 3x undisputed champ at heavyweight (4x undisputed overall).

“The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO Undisputed World Champion, and a fighter who has earned and exemplified every right, privilege, and honor associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction. His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era.”

Usyk vacates WBO world title as Fabio Wardley elevated | ESPN

The WBO's level of cock sucking here is quite laughable. They obviously didn't want him to vacate. Hell, they even gave him the option to keep their belt and instead of him defending they were willing to order Wardley vs Itauma next. 😂
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
"The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO Undisputed World Champion, and a fighter who has earned and exemplified every right, privilege, and honor associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction. His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era."

Usyk vacates WBO world title as Fabio Wardley elevated | ESPN

Usyk vacates WBO world title as Fabio Wardley elevated | ESPN

The WBO's level of cock sucking here is quite laughable. They obviously didn't want him to vacate. Hell, they even gave him the option to keep their belt and instead of him defending they were willing to order Wardley vs Itauma next. 😂
Was it to avoid sanctioning fees?
 
Misery Signals said:
Was it to avoid sanctioning fees?
No. It's mainly so that Usyk can attempt to win it back in order to become a 3x undisputed HW champ. Additionally, now that Wardley has been elevated to full champion, he'll immediately become an appealing target for Itauma. If Usyk continued to hold onto all of the belts then it would've taken longer before Itauma's handlers felt that he was ready to challenge for a world title.
 
it doesnt really count though does it, its not like he lost the titles and then fought to get them back
 
treelo said:
it doesnt really count though does it, its not like he lost the titles and then fought to get them back
It never counted, if anything it should be valued less than a normal title defense.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
So Usyk vacated one of his titles. He's hoping that Wardley & Itauma fight despite them both being stablemates and having the same trainer. I think that they would fight now that there's a world title on the line. Reportedly Usyk is looking to fight the winner to try and become a 3x undisputed champ at heavyweight (4x undisputed overall).

So that's why. I was wondering what he was doing.
 
KidBaize said:
So that's why. I was wondering what he was doing.
Usyk has done this before. He previously vacated his IBF title because he was contractually obligated to rematch Fury. They were pressuring him to rematch his mandatory Dubois. So after he beat Fury in the rematch he turned around and fought Dubois again to reclaim that title thus making him a 2x undisputed heavyweight champion. You know how long they planned that move for? A year in advance. My source on that is Usyk's own manager Egis Klimas.
 
If he beats Wardley just to become 4 times undisputed id cry laughing
 
