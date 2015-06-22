Oldest still active Sherdog member?

Oldshadow?
 
there are still 2001 accounts that get used very irregularly. My original was 2005 and the elders were already ancient.
 
A lot of people do more lurking than posting, so who really knows.
 
I've seen very active accounts from 2002. Don't know about any earlier than that.
 
Sherdog is older than the oldest join date, they just reset it all as a newer better version around '01-'02.
 
Dr Hannibal Lecter said:
Sherdog is older than the oldest join date, they just reset it all as a newer better version around '01-'02.
Is that what happened? I used to have a profile in 2001 under the name "Eyedea".... but, I could never find that name on the member's list.

I had forgotten the password in 2002 and then just made the new profile of "MC Paul Barman".


Damn I used to listen to some terrible music.
 
In The Name Of said:
I can't even remember how to pull up the members list . . . I used to be able to do this . . .

Did they take this tool away?
Have you been non-active for a long while or not active in the Berry? Or am I just not noticing you posting lately?
 
MC Paul Barman said:
Is that what happened? I used to have a profile in 2001 under the name "Eyedea".... but, I could never find that name on the member's list.

I had forgotten the password in 2002 and then just made the new profile of "MC Paul Barman".


Damn I used to listen to some terrible music.
That's what I heard.
 
