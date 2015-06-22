Oldest still active Sherdog member?

Dr Hannibal Lecter said: Sherdog is older than the oldest join date, they just reset it all as a newer better version around '01-'02. Click to expand...

Is that what happened? I used to have a profile in 2001 under the name "Eyedea".... but, I could never find that name on the member's list.I had forgotten the password in 2002 and then just made the new profile of "MC Paul Barman".Damn I used to listen to some terrible music.