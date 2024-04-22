Older MMA Fans, did Crazy Horse Bennett have potential to be a threat in the UFC?

filthybliss

filthybliss

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
708
Reaction score
1,196
The guy seems active still despite nearing 50. He's quite fit still too but its apparent that his glory days have passed him ofcourse. I am curious if you think he had the potential to be a genuine threat in the ufc given his losing record and also the fact that the dude trained through with alcoholism and masturbation but he was never scared to scrap like a true BMF.

Do you think he could be a legit champion or does his antics and personality outside of mma garner him more legacy/what if points than it should similar to Lee Murray.
 
No. He was athletic and had good power in his hands. That's about it. He lacked discipline, brains, a chin, and any kind of grappling or sub defense.

His only notable wins are the KO over Noons which would probably never happen again if they fought 30 more times, and a KO over Yoshiro Maeda who was a career 135er and was vastly outsized in their fight.

He's more known for KOing Wanderlei backstage in PRIDE than he is for anything he ever did inside the ring/cage.
 
Guy had a ton of potential and God given talent. Too bad he threw it all away.

My good friend was a CO in Santa Rosa co. During Crazy Horses stay there. My buddy said he was a cool dude every time they talked.
 
Ballsaque said:
🐎 The horse abides, sir.
Click to expand...
I think the dude got by on natural talent but even then, that didn't last long since his success seemed to be exploited by the nature of the beast when it came to money. His overall Pride record was what? 2-4 IIRC. I saw more talent and promise in Melvin Guillard than Crazy Horse.
 
for sure, he had the athleticism that could make a real difference. just not the guidance or drive to stay focused.
- charles bennet
- melvin guillard
- michael johnson
- bobby greene
all could be potential title contenders, just didn't add up that way for some reason.
 
basically, the masvidal of the time, had some moments, doubt he would crack top 5
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
for sure, he had the athleticism that could make a real difference. just not the guidance or drive to stay focused.
- charles bennet
- melvin guillard
- michael johnson
- bobby greene
all could be potential title contenders, just didn't add up that way for some reason.
Click to expand...
definitely in this pool of fighters, nothing more, maybe less
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,858
Messages
55,449,428
Members
174,783
Latest member
notnormal

Share this page

Back
Top