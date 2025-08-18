Older guys with young foreign brides

I dated a Filipina widow whose husband was significantly older than her. He brought here here to the US.



A couple years after they were married, he passed away. She said that she didn't call an ambulance right away when she discovered that he wasn't breathing because "he said he didn't want me to call". It didn't make sense to me. You're not breathing, turning blue or whatever, and she doesn't call for help.



She lives in his house now. I don't know for sure what happened that morning he died but it made me uneasy.



If you're old and wrinkly, a young woman is probably not going to be highly attracted to you but they will love the financial security you can provide them. Protect yourself.



