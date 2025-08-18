  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Older guys with young foreign brides

What's your opinion on mail order brides

My boss has one. He's an older white guy with a much younger foreign wife. I gotta give it to them. They've been together for a while and he's the happiest husband I know.

 
good luck to any bro who leverages his money to find some form of happiness he was otherwise lacking, though the potential pitfalls are pretty obvious and I suspect the success rate is batting at below .500
 
I dated a Filipina widow whose husband was significantly older than her. He brought here here to the US.

A couple years after they were married, he passed away. She said that she didn't call an ambulance right away when she discovered that he wasn't breathing because "he said he didn't want me to call". It didn't make sense to me. You're not breathing, turning blue or whatever, and she doesn't call for help.

She lives in his house now. I don't know for sure what happened that morning he died but it made me uneasy.

If you're old and wrinkly, a young woman is probably not going to be highly attracted to you but they will love the financial security you can provide them. Protect yourself.

This guy has some interesting stories about foreigners in the Philippines.

 
Marriage succes are now below .500

At least, he's gonna have fun and feel good with a younger beautiful woman for a while...
 
This. I don't understand why people put a stigma on this.

imho, all relationships are mutual benefits in someway, regardless of mail order brides or someone from your own country or your high school sweetheart. Some people speak as if there are no gold diggers or "love scammers" from their own countries.

Both parties are consenting adults. What they do is their personal business as long as no one is hurted and they are happy. Why do others need to have a vocal opinion?
 
Well it's either that or military that marry foreign women and bring them back. Soldiers didn't call philippinas lbfm for nothing.

I was at a car show not that long ago and some older guy rolled up in a new Corvette Z06 and had an Asian woman with him that looked significantly younger than him... And the first theory that popped into my mind was he probably mined her from the Philippines (or some other country)
 
my thoughts exactly, fuck it, we only live once, some guy who lived with a decrepit crap wife or was an incel for years, fill your boots and good luck to you mate
 
Dont care what adults do since no one is forced

Btw my village had quite a few of these guys since women physically dont exist in villages, some broke up after getting passport, some together after 30 years
 
I dont understand why everyone in here is focused on Asians, is that the only option with this gimmick?

If I was gonna import a woman, it definitely wouldnt be no fucking Asian, gimme a spicy 3rd world Latina and let the good times roll!


OWWWW!!!!
 
This is probably a stereotype but I think it's b/c asian women are perceived as more submissive. It seems they are also more loyal and will stick with an old boring dude and do the housework and listen to him and stuff. A spicy latina women will mess you up if you wrong her and she's probably not going to take any crap for you either. At least that's my theory.
 
Dated both,

Asian are indeed more submissive,
But both are way more wife materials than modern western girls these days in my opinions.

Actually going back to Cambodia to spend a month with a girl I met there when I went there earlier this year.

Might actually marry her if things go well because my dating history with french Canadians girls is pretty horrific.
 
They will all mess you up. It's the same all over the world.
 
