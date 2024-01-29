Old videos of Sean Sherk

Sherk was a great fighter and one of the best LWs ever in MMA. His record is great and he was crazy strong.. great wrestling and ground 'n' pound and amazing cardio too.
 
*13-0 according to Sherdog records.
Maybe he was including amateur bouts or had some previous fights removed from records??

Amazing fighter who was evolving with the times but age was catching up to him as well. I remember when he first popped for nandrolone and he actually had a case to defend his innocence and the CSAC instead of taking it to court immediately slapped a 6 month (IIRC) suspension on him instead. Was really curious as to how that was going to go.
 
