Probably UFC 165, where they were both on the same card.I’m guessing they’re sharing a locker room ?
Jon was champion before and for Khabib's entire UFC career, and is still to this day now a champion in a higher weight class 4 years after Khabib retired.learning from the true goat
Yea one of em isnt a roid takin alcholic drug addicted car headbutting wife beating disgrace.Jon was champion before and for Khabib's entire UFC career, and is still to this day now a champion in a higher weight class 4 years after Khabib retired.
One is not like the other.
last time i saw jones resume theres only 1 nc against dcYea one of em isnt a roid takin alcholic drug addicted car headbutting wife beating disgrace.
a hundred percent!that your more knowledgable than guys that work on USADA?
Jon's grappling level is nowhere near Khabib's. He was learning from the master.Jon was champion before and for Khabib's entire UFC career, and is still to this day now a champion in a higher weight class 4 years after Khabib retired.
One is not like the other.
Khabib ain’t the one they literally had to consider changing the grappling rules for they were destroying people so badlyJon's grappling level is nowhere near Khabib's. He was learning from the master.
Khabib doesn’t even have as many fights as Jon has title wins.Yea one of em isnt a roid takin alcholic drug addicted car headbutting wife beating disgrace.
Very well put. People forget there's a difference between these two. Khabib's still undefeated.Jon was champion before and for Khabib's entire UFC career, and is still to this day now a champion in a higher weight class 4 years after Khabib retired.
One is not like the other.
Verified undefeated*Khabib doesn’t even have as many fights as Jon has title wins.
let alone that Khabib is a verified piece of shit too anyways so lmfao at the moral high road angle to try and make up for that.