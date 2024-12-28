Media Old video of Jon Jones watching khabib grapple

HHJ said:
Yea one of em isnt a roid takin alcholic drug addicted car headbutting wife beating disgrace.
last time i saw jones resume theres only 1 nc against dc
all of it where wins
1 loss against hammil
or are you some kind of an expert at drugs?
that your more knowledgable than guys that work on USADA?
 
markg171 said:
Jon was champion before and for Khabib's entire UFC career, and is still to this day now a champion in a higher weight class 4 years after Khabib retired.

One is not like the other.
Jon's grappling level is nowhere near Khabib's. He was learning from the master.
 
MarioLemieux said:
Jon's grappling level is nowhere near Khabib's. He was learning from the master.
Khabib ain’t the one they literally had to consider changing the grappling rules for they were destroying people so badly
 
HHJ said:
Yea one of em isnt a roid takin alcholic drug addicted car headbutting wife beating disgrace.
Khabib doesn’t even have as many fights as Jon has title wins.

let alone that Khabib is a verified piece of shit too anyways so lmfao at the moral high road angle to try and make up for that.
 
Jon saw that and thanked his lord and savior that he was at 205, away from Khabib.
 
markg171 said:
Jon was champion before and for Khabib's entire UFC career, and is still to this day now a champion in a higher weight class 4 years after Khabib retired.

One is not like the other.
Very well put. People forget there's a difference between these two. Khabib's still undefeated.
 
markg171 said:
Khabib doesn’t even have as many fights as Jon has title wins.

let alone that Khabib is a verified piece of shit too anyways so lmfao at the moral high road angle to try and make up for that.
Verified undefeated*
 
