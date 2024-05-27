Old-school WWF was so funny

Yeah that shit was magical when I was a kid



^ as a British kid growing up in Germany I always thought he was a Spaniard. Hated Spain for a while but then his ladder match vs Shawn Michaels @ Wrestlemania 10 made me a huge fan of both him and Shawn

 
The early 90's up to around 2003 were great times being a wrestling fan. I grew out of it in 2004 but I remember the days of Yokozuna, Papa Shango, Diesel, Crush, Legion of Doom very well.

The Attitude era was the shit, too.
 
Bret "Hitman" Hart — The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be

Nobody nowadays make me feel like wrestling is a ''real'' contest like Bret used to.

His match Vs Perfect, Austin, HBK and his brother Owen are level of pro wrestling that will never be matched today.
 
Seems real to me

CUAVQ1.gif
 
I loved the theatrics of it when I was a kid. My uncle took us to wrestlemania 18 in Toronto. I would have been 13. I felt completely underwhelmed by it, and stopped watching it shortly thereafter.
 
I quit watching professional wrestling shortly after 2004 myself, but I had been a huge fan since the 1980s.

My uncle got me a signed autograph of Jake "The Snake" Roberts, my favorite wrestler, for my 10th birthday and then gave me a DDT in my grandma's living room.

