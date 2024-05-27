Old-school WWF was so funny

AstralPanda
I stopped watching in like 2004
Wasn't the same after I wasn't a kid anymore
But damn, going back on some of those old-school moments.
They're just full of gems
Peak theatre. It's all fake, but as an adult you realize how masterful everything is put together.
They were like artists back then
