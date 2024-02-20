Old school punk culture...

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
18,721
Reaction score
9,560
Not sure if I remember this correctly. But I grew up in London in the 90s and as a kid I remember the punk culture.

They would hang out by the arcade corners, they had dumbbells and wrist curls and other exercise equipments.


They were either skinny or built. Now ideally the punk culture had lots of drug users but I always heard there was a subculture within that exercised and coveted toughness and survival by knowing how to fight.

The only thing I remember 8 years old in the mid 90s was this tall dude with orange mohawk ans looked like Lee Maurry in a sense or being imposing. He was the leader of the group. But the group would literally train outside in the alleys. I can't tell if this was real or not but felt like a different world.
 
its still around, not as much as when I was a teen in the 90s though. Hardcore kids were more fitness oriented.
 
Punk culture was dead in America bye the time I was in high-school (06'-10')

We had weebs and :eek::eek::eek:s by my time
 
Ogata said:
Not sure if I remember this correctly. But I grew up in London in the 90s and as a kid I remember the punk culture.

They would hang out by the arcade corners, they had dumbbells and wrist curls and other exercise equipments.


They were either skinny or built. Now ideally the punk culture had lots of drug users but I always heard there was a subculture within that exercised and coveted toughness and survival by knowing how to fight.

The only thing I remember 8 years old in the mid 90s was this tall dude with orange mohawk ans looked like Lee Maurry in a sense or being imposing. He was the leader of the group. But the group would literally train outside in the alleys. I can't tell if this was real or not but felt like a different world.
Click to expand...
So, they looked gay AF ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,023
Messages
55,116,542
Members
174,620
Latest member
bikromitti

Share this page

Back
Top