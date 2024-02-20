Old school punk culture...

Not sure if I remember this correctly. But I grew up in London in the 90s and as a kid I remember the punk culture.



They would hang out by the arcade corners, they had dumbbells and wrist curls and other exercise equipments.





They were either skinny or built. Now ideally the punk culture had lots of drug users but I always heard there was a subculture within that exercised and coveted toughness and survival by knowing how to fight.



The only thing I remember 8 years old in the mid 90s was this tall dude with orange mohawk ans looked like Lee Maurry in a sense or being imposing. He was the leader of the group. But the group would literally train outside in the alleys. I can't tell if this was real or not but felt like a different world.