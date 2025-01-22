  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Old Sambo clip of Khabib eating several headkicks(getting KD too)

TheBulge

Black Belt
Oct 4, 2020
5,705
10,591
First time I'm seeing this one. It confirms two interesting things. Khabid has been hurt and knocked down, and he does in fact have an iron chin which was confirmed in MMA.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The kid in blue shows promise. He should try MMA someday. <a href="https://t.co/BjA9IzY8eR">pic.twitter.com/BjA9IzY8eR</a></p>&mdash; BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) <a href="">January 22, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
Crazy seeing Khabib throw kicks...

