  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Old Sambo clip of Khabib eating several headkicks(getting dropped too)

T

TheBulge

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
5,706
Reaction score
10,594
First time I'm seeing this one. It confirms two interesting things. Khabid has been hurt and knocked down, and he does in fact have an iron chin which was confirmed in MMA.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The kid in blue shows promise. He should try MMA someday. <a href="https://t.co/BjA9IzY8eR">pic.twitter.com/BjA9IzY8eR</a></p>&mdash; BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) <a href="">January 22, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
Just a matter of turning practice into perfection. There are videos floating around YouTube of young Shogun fighting at house parties.
 
TheBulge said:
First time I'm seeing this one. It confirms two interesting things. Khabid has been hurt and knocked down, and he does in fact have an iron chin which was confirmed in MMA.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The kid in blue shows promise. He should try MMA someday. <a href="https://t.co/BjA9IzY8eR">pic.twitter.com/BjA9IzY8eR</a></p>&mdash; BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) <a href="">January 22, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Click to expand...

The other guy spammed the same kick 4 times in a row and Khabib ate them like tiramisu, and only got slightly rocked by the last one.

Prime Mark Hunt would be proud
 
Warrior... them boys in Dagestan just built different.

I was at the mall with the wife last weekend and saw a bunch teenage boys doing tiktok videos and thought how soft this generation of kids are.

My wife said I was overreacting <KhabibBS>
 
Buff said:
Crazy seeing Khabib throw kicks...

<TheWire1>
Click to expand...

Don't know if people have accepted this yet but Islam is essentially a better upgraded version of Khabib. His striking is tiers above Khabib's level, I can't even picture Khabib ever landing a head kick KO.

If there's a gap in grappling between the two, it's not by much.
 
Well damn. I didn't know sambo was violent like that. Always thought sambo was grappling only. This is basically MMA bro?
 
13Seconds said:
Well damn. I didn't know sambo was violent like that. Always thought sambo was grappling only. This is basically MMA bro?
Click to expand...

This is Combat Sambo. Regular Sambo is grappling only. Combat Sambo is pretty much MMA in Gi tops.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Söze Aldo said:
Don't know if people have accepted this yet but Islam is essentially a better upgraded version of Khabib. His striking is tiers above Khabib's level, I can't even picture Khabib ever landing a head kick KO.

If there's a gap in grappling between the two, it's not by much.
Click to expand...
You dont need to throw kicks to do what Khabib's done. It's not a checklist.

Only nerds care about this.
 
HNIC215 said:
Warrior... them boys in Dagestan just built different.

I was at the mall with the wife last weekend and saw a bunch teenage boys doing tiktok videos and thought how soft this generation of kids are.

My wife said I was overreacting <KhabibBS>
Click to expand...
Depends on what's Tiking or Toking.
 
TheBulge said:
First time I'm seeing this one. It confirms two interesting things. Khabid has been hurt and knocked down, and he does in fact have an iron chin which was confirmed in MMA.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The kid in blue shows promise. He should try MMA someday. <a href="https://t.co/BjA9IzY8eR">pic.twitter.com/BjA9IzY8eR</a></p>&mdash; BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) <a href="">January 22, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Click to expand...


Looks like Walmart Bathrobes.
 
I'll tell you what this proves- that although Khabib is undefeated in the UFC, he is NOT 400-0 in fighting like Rickson.
 
13Seconds said:
Well damn. I didn't know sambo was violent like that. Always thought sambo was grappling only. This is basically MMA bro?
Click to expand...
Didn't you know that if Sambo was easy it would be called MMA? Sambo has headbutts too lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,932
Messages
56,802,487
Members
175,417
Latest member
eyad

Share this page

Back
Top