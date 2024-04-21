I love volk and i find this kinda stuff funny where you narrate your own career. Reminds me of Tom Brady's sports betting commerial out now where the normal people won't let him bet because he's won too much.



Difference is that tb12 is retired and volk still, I'm assuming, pursuing a title shot where he probably gets chinned again and his age is getting up there unironically despite what these gags are poking fun at