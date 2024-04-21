big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,026
- Reaction score
- 2,957
why do you hate volk so much? i understand simping for ilia but volk is genuinely a nice person and fun to watch fight.
lol. I thought this was legit funny, humble (self-deprecating humor is a good sign of character/self-esteem imo) and silly. Why not. And I got a chuckle from Murab's as well, although I thought it was more cringey tbh. Both are great guys.
Merab's promo with Sean are so good. I can't believe he even convinced him to act in them and make fun of himself.
I haven't watched any of Merabs promo's recently, but him stealing Seans jacket was gold jerry, gold.
this could easily be bait but even more easily not be bait due to this being a sherdogger
Best current instagram fighter account for funny promo's. I wish he could fight like he can talk shit online.
I really hope people get that reference.
Man, you're always so salty. Volk is the man and so is Merab.
Guy brings up Merab for no reason just to shit on Volk lol. Ilia, your boy won the fight, there is no reason to cry over what Volk does or be salty that people appreciate him.