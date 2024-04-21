Media Old man Volkanovski used to be a UFC world champion... but no one believes him (nothing was the same)

filthybliss said:
why do you hate volk so much? i understand simping for ilia but volk is genuinely a nice person and fun to watch fight.
lol. I thought this was legit funny, humble (self-deprecating humor is a good sign of character/self-esteem imo) and silly. Why not. And I got a chuckle from Murab's as well, although I thought it was more cringey tbh. Both are great guys.
 
I love volk and i find this kinda stuff funny where you narrate your own career. Reminds me of Tom Brady's sports betting commerial out now where the normal people won't let him bet because he's won too much.

Difference is that tb12 is retired and volk still, I'm assuming, pursuing a title shot where he probably gets chinned again and his age is getting up there unironically despite what these gags are poking fun at
 
maximus__ said:
Merab's promo with Sean are so good. I can't believe he even convinced him to act in them and make fun of himself.
I haven't watched any of Merabs promo's recently, but him stealing Seans jacket was gold jerry, gold.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I haven't watched any of Merabs promo's recently, but him stealing Seans jacket was gold jerry, gold.
Best current instagram fighter account for funny promo's. I wish he could fight like he can talk shit online.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
inb4 ever1 sucks him off while Merab had a funnier promo and got hated on
Volk's are actually well thought out, especially if you're an aussie.

Merab's really aren't that funny or smart. They're more just cringey, which is what he's going for.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
inb4 ever1 sucks him off while Merab had a funnier promo and got hated on
Guy brings up Merab for no reason just to shit on Volk lol. Ilia, your boy won the fight, there is no reason to cry over what Volk does or be salty that people appreciate him.
 
Voks funny. I laughed i thought it was funny when the dude was like "did you win?". Volk has another video that made me laugh when he dressed up like an old guy.
 
