Crime Old man Trump says 60 minutes should pay a big price going after him

President Trump says CBS and '60 Minutes' should 'pay a big price' for going after him

Despite the legal battle, “60 Minutes” has been unstinting in its coverage of Trump's administration since he took office for a second term, particularly correspondent Scott Pelley.
I am starting to believe Stormy’s description of Trump’s schlong. Trump puts off the greatest amount of small dick energy I have ever seen. Plus for a dude his height he has extremely tiny hands.
One play you will find in a dictators playbook is stopping the press from criticizing you.
It is not fake news that Greenland does not want to be part of the USA. I don’t blame them, like me they see a weaker dollar and what’s going on with the price of treasury bills. Who wants to belong to a country with a Sundowning old man nobody will keep in check from implementing his dumb ideas.
 
Here is what he said so you don't have to click the stupid dishonest article.


 
It’s enlightening to see how easy fascism can take root in a society. This guy is using the Dictatorship for Dummies manual and many of his supporters are just falling in line.

* Create distrust of the courts and legal system
* Create distrust of the free press (before fake news came Lügenpresse, from guess who)
* Spit on the Constitution on a daily basis
* Attempt a coup
* Act with blatant corruption in your dealings with the moneyed class in order to enrich yourself

The fact that this does not dissuade his supporters shows a complete lack of moral fiber and backbone.

But Obama wore a tan suit, so I guess it’s a wash, right?
 
IF the US mainstream media hadn't been such a bunch of lying twats over the past 25-30 years I might give a shit, as it is, they all deserve to get sued into the ground.
 
The Ukraine segment featured an interview with the nation’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by correspondent Scott Pelley. Pelley noted that Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine “immediately” and before even taking office, which did not happen.
Pelley asked Zelenskyy about Trump’s false claim that Ukraine started the war, and that Zelenskyy is a “dictator.”
“I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said.
The other segment that triggered Trump involved Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory that the president insisted should become part of the United States.

But on “60 Minutes,” Greenlanders gave Trump a pretty frosty reception.
Aqqaluk Lynge, an Inuit elder statesman, said Trump’s joint address before Congress, saying the U.S. would get Greenland “one way or the other,” was “ugly.”
“We all noticed that in Greenland,” Lynge said. “All of us.”
 
aerius said:
IF the US mainstream media hadn't been such a bunch of lying twats over the past 25-30 years I might give a shit, as it is, they all deserve to get sued into the ground.
Trump lies more than just about any other leader in the history of the world
 
Its no RT
 
Seeing it in real time is truly something else. I never understood how people could be so weak and subservient that they would let another man dominate them and completely submit everything to him, including their country.

Cucks, all of them.
 
this guy has such loser energy, its insane. look at the people he attracts. fucking losers, to the last
 
It’s a screen shot of what Trump posted . I’ll try to explain so you can understand , its like a library having a book for you to read and since you don’t like the library you think the original book is somehow invalid ……

 
