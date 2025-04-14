44nutman
@Steel
Mar 10, 2010
25,031
31,583
President Trump says CBS and '60 Minutes' should 'pay a big price' for going after him
Despite the legal battle, “60 Minutes” has been unstinting in its coverage of Trump's administration since he took office for a second term, particularly correspondent Scott Pelley.
apnews.com
I am starting to believe Stormy’s description of Trump’s schlong. Trump puts off the greatest amount of small dick energy I have ever seen. Plus for a dude his height he has extremely tiny hands.
One play you will find in a dictators playbook is stopping the press from criticizing you.
It is not fake news that Greenland does not want to be part of the USA. I don’t blame them, like me they see a weaker dollar and what’s going on with the price of treasury bills. Who wants to belong to a country with a Sundowning old man nobody will keep in check from implementing his dumb ideas.