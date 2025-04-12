Crime Old man Trump just signed an EO that wiped out every environmental protection act of last 100 years

44nutman

44nutman

www.whitehouse.gov

Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting to Unleash American Energy

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Purpose.
I always wanted to catch Blinky, the 3 eyed fish from the Simpsons and Trump just made it possible.
Does this mean I can hunt a Bald Eagle by beating it with a Manatee. I look forward to nuclear waste and raw sewage being dumped in the oceans and rivers.
Plus side will be watching Fox News convince their viewers that corporations and Oligracha poisoning you is great for America and if you oppose it you want Transexuals to take over the world.
 
He has fucked everything else up, why not add the environment to the list
 
Any bets on how the cultists are going to spin this one?
 
People would take you all more seriously if you toned down the hyperbole a tad.
 
this is a W for all maga, the environment is a woke leftist
drill baby dirll! let's run on coal and oil for energy forever
let these other pussies in the world transition into green tech
 
Seano said:
People would take you all more seriously if you toned down the hyperbole a tad.
Any comment about more fecal matter being allowed in your drinking supply.
Weren’t you complaining about Biden’s EO’s?
 
