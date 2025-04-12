44nutman
@Steel
Mar 10, 2010
25,018
31,493
Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting to Unleash American Energy
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Purpose.
www.whitehouse.gov
Does this mean I can hunt a Bald Eagle by beating it with a Manatee. I look forward to nuclear waste and raw sewage being dumped in the oceans and rivers.
Plus side will be watching Fox News convince their viewers that corporations and Oligracha poisoning you is great for America and if you oppose it you want Transexuals to take over the world.