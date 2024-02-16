Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 24,142
- Reaction score
- 19,915
She’s funny, pretty and makes me feel comfortable.
She makes me feel uncomfortable. It's never comfortable when someone causes you to have a giant bulge in the front of your trousers.
If I didn’t find her attractive, I’d feel uncomfortable about it
Yeah man, she was having fun and I thought it was too.Love it. Much better than the whole schmo schtick.
how about nina dressed as a grandma to pay tribute to the oh so funny volk old man shtickYeah man, she was having fun and I thought it was too.
Ol' @Vulve not having fun tho, with the early shitpost, which made him look like a fool to those that actually watched even ten seconds of it. haha
Those folks must be a real drag IRL lol. Plus we got Volk haters in hereI almost posted this earlier, but didn't feel like listening to all of Nina's haters getting triggered and spewing negativity.
how about nina dressed as a grandma to pay tribute to the oh so funny volk old man shtick
my shitpost is fine, thank you very much
man i thought you were alright like two or three hours ago, boy was i mistaken
unfriended
No boss, at first I was like MAYBE! But noticed no Satanic Illuminati symbols being thrown.Is that Ice Spice