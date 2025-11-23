Old, grainy video of sweaty Randy huffing and puffing

...his way to a technical pin. Maybe not the video you thought you were gonna get.



Commentary by Jeff Blatnick - former Olympian who also used to commentate for UFC.

Side note: Blatnick had a better record then Cormier, also miles ahead in commentary for either sport.
 
Bo Nickal was looking good, too.
 
i take it you never wrestled, because If you did you'd know that it's one of the hardest most demanding sports in the world. You'd show way more of an appreciation for how high level of an elite athlete they are.
 
That was Randy before he started the EPO and would get tired. 15 years later he never would breath heavy.
 
Love me a grainy and sweaty video @SalvadorAllende
 
Here's whats going to happen when we finally have a fight...You will be Hermansson'd


gettyimages-2247964599.jpg
 
i believe you're the first person i've ever heard compliment jeff blatnick.
 
