Old Gen vs New Gen MW fighters

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 19,899
- Reaction score
- 6,492
New Gen = DDP, Strickland, Imamov, Michel Pereira, Ikram, Khamzat, Kopylov
Old Gen = Cannonier, Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Adesanya, Brunson, Weidman, Romero, Tavares
Whittaker will always look good against the old gen fighters in his division.
I'm not convinced that the Whittaker we saw last weekend could beat DDP if they fought again or any of the new gen MW rising fighters.
You can laugh all you want, but I'm convinced that Ikram, Michel, or Imamov would knock Robert's block off.
Not long ago people on sherdog were laughing themselves silly about DDP knocking out Whittaker. They thought it was impossible!
And here we are.....
Old Gen = Cannonier, Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Adesanya, Brunson, Weidman, Romero, Tavares
Whittaker will always look good against the old gen fighters in his division.
I'm not convinced that the Whittaker we saw last weekend could beat DDP if they fought again or any of the new gen MW rising fighters.
You can laugh all you want, but I'm convinced that Ikram, Michel, or Imamov would knock Robert's block off.
Not long ago people on sherdog were laughing themselves silly about DDP knocking out Whittaker. They thought it was impossible!
And here we are.....
Last edited: