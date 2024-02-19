Old Gen vs New Gen MW fighters

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
19,899
Reaction score
6,492
New Gen = DDP, Strickland, Imamov, Michel Pereira, Ikram, Khamzat, Kopylov

Old Gen = Cannonier, Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Adesanya, Brunson, Weidman, Romero, Tavares

Whittaker will always look good against the old gen fighters in his division.
I'm not convinced that the Whittaker we saw last weekend could beat DDP if they fought again or any of the new gen MW rising fighters.
You can laugh all you want, but I'm convinced that Ikram, Michel, or Imamov would knock Robert's block off.
Not long ago people on sherdog were laughing themselves silly about DDP knocking out Whittaker. They thought it was impossible!

And here we are.....
 
Last edited:
I might favour imavov in a 3 rounder if they fought, ikram has an okay chance, pereira probably not

not a dagestani bias thing just how I see it. Need to see more of ikram to see how good he really is against the best though
 
Whittaker is still young enough to hang with the top of the division, but he's got a lot of milage. I think he'd match up better with a methodical or volume striker than with a very fast or very powerful striker. Wrestling/grappling has never been too big a problem for him at MW.

I think he's a live dog against Strickland or Chimaev. Obviously DDP didn't leave a lot of unanswered questions. I'd pick him against Imavov or Ikram today but not in a year or two.
 
The future is so exciting at MW. Look at that New Gen list and it doesn't even include Fluffy, Borralho, and Nickal (super early for him, I know).
 
I personally think MW is in a bubble of old gen guys and once the new guys break through they are all going to drop. Especially when a decent grappler cleans up the division. It's not as bad as LW, but still worse than people talk about.
 
Michel Pereira is not an elite MW or MMA fighter. He is fringe top 10-15 at best.
 
Rhood said:
New Gen = DDP, Strickland, Imamov, Michel Pereira, Ikram, Khamzat, Kopylov

Old Gen = Cannonier, Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Adesanya, Brunson, Weidman, Romero, Tavares

Whittaker will always look good against the old gen fighters in his division.
I'm not convinced that the Whittaker we saw last weekend could beat DDP if they fought again or any of the new gen MW rising fighters.
You can laugh all you want, but I'm convinced that Ikram, Michel, or Imamov would knock Robert's block off.
Not long ago people on sherdog were laughing themselves silly about DDP knocking out Whittaker. They thought it was impossible!

And here we are.....
Click to expand...
Weidman, brunson, romero, tavares dont belong don't belong.

Should look more like this


New Gen = DDP, Strickland, Imamov, Michel Pereira, Ikram, Khamzat, Kopylov, Allen

Old Gen = Cannonier, Costa, Vettori, Whittaker, Adesanya, Brunson, Till, Gastelum

Older Gen=Rockhold, Weidman, Romero, Machida, Mousasi, Jacare, Kennedy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hazuki Ryo
I will accept Adesanya as the GOAT MW if....
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
GOATtalks
MW is low-key the most stacked division in UFC
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
4K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
Tweak896
Khamzat's MW Ranking
2
Replies
26
Views
945
andgonsil
andgonsil

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,961
Messages
55,113,004
Members
174,615
Latest member
Subline

Share this page

Back
Top