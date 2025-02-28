  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Old Bellator Champs in UFC?

DougieJones

DougieJones

You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
5,727
Reaction score
7,621
Just curious what "lesser discussed" Bellator champs (or fighters in general I guess) might have done well in the UFC. Guys like Pat Curran, Liam McGeary, Daniel Straus, Rafael Carvalho, Eduardo Dantas... and others


Here is a thot for your thoughts...

1740704566796.png
 
Last edited:
DougieJones said:
Just curious what "lesser discussed" Bellator champs (or fighters in general I guess) might have done well in the UFC. Guys like Pat Curran, Liam McGeary, Daniel Straus, Rafael Carvalho, Eduardo Dantas...


Here is a thot for your thoughts...

View attachment 1084296
Click to expand...
Curran and Straus (Pre Motorcycle accident) could have definitely been top 5, maybe even champ material. Carvalho always had zero TDD so doubt he would have done well
 
Dudu would have been ranked and in some bangers. Liam could have been a contender with strategic matchmaking. His TDD was terrible, but he had a hell of a kill shot.
 
Dudu said a few years ago he and Pederneiras met with Dana in Vegas to negotiate a deal, but it looks like it never panned out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,285
Messages
56,954,572
Members
175,478
Latest member
jake123

Share this page

Back
Top