OKTAGONmma officially surprasses KSW and Rizin in fighter rankings

Breaking Records and Setting New Standards ​

MMA Promotions Ranking - Fight Matrix Ranking of professional MMA organizations

“Personally, I didn’t consider it crucial. It’s just a number to beat, which doesn’t define the quality of the event. On the other hand, it certainly got us attention. From a marketing standpoint, it’s more important than I expected. We knew that if we went for such an event, the potential for a record was there. After two years of preparation and monitoring ticket sales trends, it was clear within a week of ticket release that we would surpass the benchmark.” Click to expand...

“From that moment, I think it will be clear to everyone that we are the second biggest promotion in the world after the UFC, because no one else is doing what we are doing. KSW are doing really well, selling good numbers of tickets and have their own records they have set as well, but we will be bigger. We have sold more tickets throughout the year and that would cement our place as Number 2 in the world.” Click to expand...

OKTAGON MMA fighter rankings

OKTAGON MMA has rapidly ascended the ranks of global mixed martial arts, overtaking Poland’s KSW in several key metrics and staking a claim as one of the world’s premier MMA promotions. This shift marks a significant moment in the ongoing rivalry between two of Europe’s largest organizations, with OKTAGON’s leadership openly declaring their ambition to be recognized as the world’s number two MMA promotion, right behind the UFC.OKTAGON’s growth is evident in both fighter rankings and event attendance. According to recent statistics, OKTAGON is now ranked as the third-best MMA organization globally, behind only the UFC and PFL, with KSW falling to fifth place. The organization’s record-breaking event in Frankfurt drew over 59,000 spectators, surpassing attendance record and grabbing the attention of the global MMA community.Promoter Ondřej Novotný described this period as a time of “transformation and massive growth” for OKTAGON, highlighting the significance of their expansion into Germany and the successful execution of large-scale events. Reflecting on the importance of breaking the attendance record, Novotný stated:Co-founder Pavol Neruda has been even more direct about OKTAGON’s ambitions and the message they want to send to the MMA world. As the organization closes in on—and in some ways surpasses—KSW’s achievements, Neruda stated:Neruda emphasized that breaking attendance records and sustaining growth would make OKTAGON’s position “undisputed and undeniable,” challenging skeptics who have underestimated the organization’s reach and influence.Aftermovie OKTAGON 58 Prague (27.000 attendance - sold-out)Aftermovie OKTAGON 62 Frankfurt (59.200 attendance - sold-out)Whats your opinion on this Oktagon vs KSW "rivalry"....who is "top dog" of EU in ur opinion?