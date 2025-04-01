Tokoloko
UFC has been trying to sign Keita(15-1) for over two years, but he has turned down every offer from UFC, PFL, and ONE. Keita has stated multiple times that he prefers being a big star in OKTAGON with a solid paycheck over being just another fighter in the UFC with a 12/12 contract.
It looks like things are finally shifting—UFC finally recognizes the value and potential of Losene Keita. Reports suggest that he was offered Dustin Poirier as his debut fight in the UFC. Which seemed quite unrealistic...but Keita himself recently confirmed these talks:
"We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him," he admitted. - Instead, Keita is targeting Josh Emmett or Dan Ige for a possible debut right now.
Last two fights of Keita -
Did UFC really tried to feed Dustin to newcomer?
