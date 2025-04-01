News OktagonMMA double champ Losene Keita x UFC – Almost Fought Poirier?

Tokoloko

Tokoloko

Czech MMA on the rise!
@purple
Joined
Jan 28, 2020
Messages
2,268
Reaction score
2,263
UFC has been trying to sign Keita(15-1) for over two years, but he has turned down every offer from UFC, PFL, and ONE. Keita has stated multiple times that he prefers being a big star in OKTAGON with a solid paycheck over being just another fighter in the UFC with a 12/12 contract.

It looks like things are finally shifting—UFC finally recognizes the value and potential of Losene Keita. Reports suggest that he was offered Dustin Poirier as his debut fight in the UFC. Which seemed quite unrealistic...but Keita himself recently confirmed these talks:
"We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him," he admitted. - Instead, Keita is targeting Josh Emmett or Dan Ige for a possible debut right now.

Last two fights of Keita -








Did UFC really tried to feed Dustin to newcomer?

 
Ares Black said:
Why would they offer him a ranked LW? Sounds like BS to me.
Click to expand...
He is incredibly good and explosive fighter with attractive style and fanatic fanbase from Belgium/France. He is also arguably biggest talent outside of UFC and is ranked higher than lot of UFC fighters in world rankings... And as i mentioned already, UFC is literally unable to sign him, same as other big promotions. This are possible reasons why.

edit: forgot to mention that his only lose is from fight where he broke his preinjured leg...
 
Tokoloko said:
He is incredibly good and explosive fighter with attractive style and fanatic fanbase from Belgium/France. He is also arguably biggest talent outside of UFC and is ranked higher than lot of UFC fighters in world rankings... And as i mentioned already, UFC is literally unable to sign him, same as other big promotions. This are possible reasons why.

edit: forgot to mention that his only lose is from fight where he broke his preinjured leg...
Click to expand...
I know who Keita is, but that doesn't explain why they would offer him a huge name in a weight class above him.
 
Ares Black said:
I know who Keita is, but that doesn't explain why they would offer him a huge name in a weight class above him.
Click to expand...
Because UFC is a bush league with matchmaking often making no sense and tactics like "you get 12/12 contract BUT if you win your next 10 in a row we will bump it. So, kid, your first fight is against Francis Ngannou".
 
Ares Black said:
I know who Keita is, but that doesn't explain why they would offer him a huge name in a weight class above him.
Click to expand...
It would do big waves for him and UFC could build him really easy with win over Dustin. BTW Fights which i posted are from LW.
 
Tokoloko said:
It would do big waves for him and UFC could build him really easy with win over Dustin. BTW Fights which i posted are from LW.
Click to expand...
Dustin has one fight left. He is going to fight Max. I don't even think they want to make the Justin and Dustin trilogy.
 
Ares Black said:
Unless Poirier beat him.

At LW the loss would be meaningless, but it would also destroy any hype.
Click to expand...

It would also say: UFC > Oktagon. Hence the win-win.

Keita winning = new prospect.

Poirier winning = Oktagon sucks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,615
Messages
57,107,065
Members
175,543
Latest member
Alexandre Oliveira

Share this page

Back
Top