OKTAGON just announced signing one of biggest KSW legends Michal Materla which was KSW MW champion for 4 consecutive years.
Materla is going to be main face of OKTAGON's polish expansion
Materla said that he is excited to be in fastest growing promotion in Europe which does biggest events, how will KSW react?
