News OKTAGON signs KSW legend Michal Materla and starts expansion into Poland

OKTAGON just announced signing one of biggest KSW legends Michal Materla which was KSW MW champion for 4 consecutive years.







Materla is going to be main face of OKTAGON's polish expansion


Materla said that he is excited to be in fastest growing promotion in Europe which does biggest events, how will KSW react?
 
KSW holds top position because of their use of steroids. Muscle men are more impressive.
 
Materla was KSW champ like 10 years ago
 
