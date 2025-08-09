  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Oktagon MMA has outbid PFL, KSW and other organizations to sign top heavyweight Martin Buday

Czech MMA on the rise!
The Slovak fighter, a former Oktagon heavyweight champion with a strong UFC record, has chosen to fight for Oktagon again over offers from international leagues like PFL. He aims to challenge for Will Fleury's heavyweight title in the near future. Buday's team and manager agree Oktagon is the best fit for his profile and fan base, ensuring he stays in the spotlight and builds his legacy in Europe.



His next opponent will be Will Fleury, which is actual Oktagon HW Champion



Oktagon aswell signed another former ranked UFC fighter David Dvorak (flw) (21-6) (3-3 UFC)




Oktagon is reportedly also negotatiating with few KSW fighters and some interesting free agents like Rozenstruik (unconfirmed rumours)
 
KSW would have been better, him and De Fries would have actually been a HW fight that has some importance compared to all the others that dont.
 
KSW would have been better, him and De Fries would have actually been a HW fight that has some importance compared to all the others that dont.
De Fries is one of his training partners. They wouldn't accept fight vs each other....

Also Fleury vs Buday is decent scrap + Oktagon recently signed another UFC HW veteran Luiz Henrique which is facing Lazar Todev in his next bout
 
Finally a worthy number 2 MMA Promotion has stepped forward.
OKTAGON MMA is a European-based mixed martial arts promotion aiming to be the second-largest promotion globally, after the UFC. They are actively expanding and believe they are already, or will soon be, the #2 promotion, potentially surpassing the PFL. They are known for their entertaining shows and have secured significant TV deals in Europe and globally. Focus on Entertainment: OKTAGON MMA emphasizes delivering exciting and engaging fight cards, similar to a "Super Bowl" experience.
Screenshot 2025-08-10 2.56.08 PM.png
 
