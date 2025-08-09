Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
The Slovak fighter, a former Oktagon heavyweight champion with a strong UFC record, has chosen to fight for Oktagon again over offers from international leagues like PFL. He aims to challenge for Will Fleury's heavyweight title in the near future. Buday's team and manager agree Oktagon is the best fit for his profile and fan base, ensuring he stays in the spotlight and builds his legacy in Europe.
His next opponent will be Will Fleury, which is actual Oktagon HW Champion
Oktagon aswell signed another former ranked UFC fighter David Dvorak (flw) (21-6) (3-3 UFC)
Oktagon is reportedly also negotatiating with few KSW fighters and some interesting free agents like Rozenstruik (unconfirmed rumours)
