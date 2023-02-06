Oktagon MMA, betting thread, Europe

Oktagon MMA, betting thread, Europe

Any and all Oktagon MMA events can go in this thread

Odds usually on BetOnline, BetWay, 5Dimes

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/1964-okatgon-mma-okmma

Can go to your unread posts here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/oktagon-mma-betting-thread-europe.4276354/unread



















.................

OKTAGON 39: Jungwirth vs Neves


Zrzut_ekranu_2022-12-30_182741.png

  • Saturday 02.11.2023 at 07:00 PM ET
  • U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
  • Promotion: Oktagon MMA
  • Venue: Audi Arena
  • Location: Munich, Germany
  • Enclosure: Cage
  • MMA Bouts: 11
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94070-oktagon-39
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/69803
https://fightodds.io/upcoming-mma-events




Saturday, February 11

Oktagon 39:

Alexander Poppeck reach is 74 inches, 3.1339 inch reach Advantage
(also 3.54331 inches taller and 9 years younger)

opponent reach is 70.8661 inches

https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...r-ironside-poppeck-vs-martin-king-kong-zawada






Vladimír Lengál age is 33, will be 4 years younger
 
Cepo/Lombard is 3x3 boxing with custom rules. If no one gets KO then it is draw lol
 
I bet Ion Surdu to beat Bojan Velickovic at 3.4 odds this weekend. I don't understand that line at all. @Stat_Collector what do you think?
 
Also bet Louis Glismann at 1.57,he's a good grappler and Gogoladze can't wrestle for shit. Feels like a lock.
 
On Kristofic at 2.5 too.

I'm either going to really enjoy or really hate this card lol.
 
OKTAGON 41: Magard vs Lopez

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/oktagon-2859
https://fightodds.io/odds/4504/oktagon-41-magard-vs-lopez
https://betway.com/en/sports/grp/ufc---martial-arts/upcoming-fights/oktagon
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/95854-oktagon-41
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/70805

https://twitter.com/search?q=#OKTAGON41&src=hashtag_click&f=live

A huge unification bout goes down in the middleweight division this weekend at Oktagon 41 as Jonas Mågård puts his title on the line against interim champion, Gustavo Lopez in a 5 round fight

Magard 5.8 inch reach advantage, 3 inches taller, 3 years younger

Saturday 04.15.2023 at 01:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: DAZN
Promotion: Oktagon MMA
Venue: Home Credit Arena
Location: Liberec, Czech Republic
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 11


upload_2023-4-14_8-31-47.png

Hafeni Nafuka is age 19, both men are 5'11" height

I took Hafeni Nafuka +130

 
Does anyone think Magard can beat Lopez. I tried fade Lopez last time out and have never really been high on him but am not really familiar with his opponent if anyone can help out
 
OKTAGON 42: Sanikidze vs Keita

Saturday 04.29.2023 at 02:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: DAZN | Prelims: DAZN
Venue: Zimny Stadion Ondreja Nepelu
Location: Bratislava, Slovakia
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/93085-oktagon-v-bratislave
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/69227

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/oktagon-2873
https://fightodds.io/odds/4421/oktagon-42-sanikidze-vs-keita

Betway odds:

Jakub Tichota +350
Losene Keita -549
Isabela de Padua +240
Katharina Dalisda -350
Callum Mullen +130
Jakub Dohnal -175
Niko Samsonidse -150
Roman Paulus +110
Marek Bartl -150
Selim Topuz +110
Arthur Lima +105 ... late replacement on 6 days notice
Shem Rock -138
Michal Kotalik +130
Ole Magnor -175
John Winter +240
Stuart Austin -350
Ion Taburceanu +163
Vlasto Cepo -225
Karol Rysavy +105
Matous Kohout -138
Jeremy Kimball -350
Ruben Wolf +240
 
Played

Jacinta Austin 3.0
Antun Racic 1.36
Ronald Paradieser 1.53
 
First time I’ve seen this org on Bet365, nice to see them adding promotions recently like Rizin and now this, though still waiting for them to bring LFA back
 
Played Jacinta Austin at +155.

Her opponent is a competent submission grappler but Jacinta's defensive grappling is fine and on the feet her opponent has nothing for her. Unless Jacinta gets submitted she should win handily.
 
Appreciate you guys making me aware of Austin. I just watched what tape I could find + the weight ins and I am also sold that Austin is a fantastic bet at these odds
 
