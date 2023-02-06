DabanggData
Oktagon MMA, betting thread, Europe
Any and all Oktagon MMA events can go in this thread
Odds usually on BetOnline, BetWay, 5Dimes
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/1964-okatgon-mma-okmma
Can go to your unread posts here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/oktagon-mma-betting-thread-europe.4276354/unread
.................
OKTAGON 39: Jungwirth vs Neves
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/69803
https://fightodds.io/upcoming-mma-events
Saturday, February 11
Oktagon 39:
Alexander Poppeck reach is 74 inches, 3.1339 inch reach Advantage
(also 3.54331 inches taller and 9 years younger)
opponent reach is 70.8661 inches
https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...r-ironside-poppeck-vs-martin-king-kong-zawada
Vladimír Lengál age is 33, will be 4 years younger
Last edited: