Great signing!

Felipe Lima is 26-years-old, hails from Brazil and currently holds the Bantamweight championship in OKTAGON MMA.

His UFC-debut will see him compete one weightclass up though, as he takes on Muhammad Naimov on five days notice:











Lima boasts an impressive streak of 12 consecutive victories, including 6 wins inside the distance (he only lost his professional MMA-debut back in 2015).

Felipe trains at Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden, alongside notable fighters as Khamzat Chimaev, Guram Kutateladze and Bernardo Sopai:















