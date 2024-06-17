  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News OKTAGON MMA Bantamweight champion Felipe Lima signs with the UFC and will make his debut against Muhammad Naimov in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Who wins?

Great signing!
Felipe Lima is 26-years-old, hails from Brazil and currently holds the Bantamweight championship in OKTAGON MMA.
His UFC-debut will see him compete one weightclass up though, as he takes on Muhammad Naimov on five days notice:





Lima boasts an impressive streak of 12 consecutive victories, including 6 wins inside the distance (he only lost his professional MMA-debut back in 2015).
Felipe trains at Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden, alongside notable fighters as Khamzat Chimaev, Guram Kutateladze and Bernardo Sopai:







 
Is it just me or was Naimov fighting super dirty last time? i remember him committing a few fouls..

<{Joewithit}>
 
