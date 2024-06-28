  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Oklahoma To Require Bible, Ten Commandments Be Taught In Public Schools

Oklahoma is now requiring that all schools include teachings centered around the Bible in curriculums for grades five through 12.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said in a memo Thursday that every Oklahoma school is mandated to teach students the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments. The memo states that adherence to the mandate is compulsory and Walters’ office will provide further instructions for monitoring and reporting the implementation for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone,” Walters said in a press release unveiling the mandate. “Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation which is why Oklahoma educational standards provide for its instruction. This is not merely an educational directive but a crucial step in ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.

The Bible will be referenced as an “appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, comparative religion, or the like, as well as for their substantial influence on our nation’s founders and the foundational principles of our Constitution,” the memo says.



Walters ordered the Bible in classrooms after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against what would’ve been the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school.

The state’s Virtual Charter School Board greenlighted an application for the school in 2023, which prompted state Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond to sue in October in a bid to block funding, characterizing it as an “irreparable violation of our individual religious liberty” and “an unthinkable waste of our tax dollars.”




Louisiana and now Oklahoma?

better than Drag Queen Story Hour.
 
Ryan Walters (a member of the Church of Christ) is such an embarrassment. As a Christian, I'm offended that this guy is using religion and the bible to further his political career. I don't think this decision is going to play out like he expects.
 
I don’t think the 10 commandments should be displayed in public schools but I have absolutely no problem with reinforcing some of the morals and virtues.

I don’t necessarily think you need a book to follow most of that stuff anyhow.
 
I agree. This guy led the push to ban various books he deemed as being pornography. There are verses in the bible that are worse than some of the stuff he wanted to be removed from Oklahoma school libraries.
 
It's wrong if they teach kids that they need to follow the 10 commandments because it's the Word of God.
I don't think it's wrong if they teach how influential the Bible was to Western Culture. The OP seems to suggest it's more of the latter.
 
Bible is most accurate ancient historical record ever and should be taught in schools.
 
