After complaining how democrats wanted indoctrinate America's youth, the state of Oklahoma will be teaching their high schoolers 2020 election conspiracy theories as fact. In blatant disregard of reality, Oklahoma will be openly teaching their kids bull shit.
Clearly trying to indoctrinate the children into their way of thinking. In America, the facts don't seem to matter anymore. What a joke and this should make every person angry.
Maga doesn't care about the truth.
Oklahoma high schools to teach 2020 election conspiracy theories as fact
State superintendent Ryan Walters tapped chief of Heritage Foundation, key player behind Project 2025, for curriculum
www.theguardian.com
