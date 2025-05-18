Social Oklahoma High Schoolers to be Taught 2020 Election Conspiracy Theories as Fact

After complaining how democrats wanted indoctrinate America's youth, the state of Oklahoma will be teaching their high schoolers 2020 election conspiracy theories as fact. In blatant disregard of reality, Oklahoma will be openly teaching their kids bull shit.

Clearly trying to indoctrinate the children into their way of thinking. In America, the facts don't seem to matter anymore. What a joke and this should make every person angry.

www.theguardian.com

Oklahoma high schools to teach 2020 election conspiracy theories as fact

State superintendent Ryan Walters tapped chief of Heritage Foundation, key player behind Project 2025, for curriculum
www.theguardian.com

Maga doesn't care about the truth.
 
I got a sneaky suspicious that the Black British Stonehedge outrage crowd wont be as upset about this one
 
Those books will also reinvent the Tulsa Massacre as the day eggs went up $.14
 
Lol, "On no! We wanted to completely change the election rules and throw out security measures, then just ban anybody from mentioning it".
 
Well, you can’t talk about the 2020 election without acknowledging basic facts about how the night went and criticism of the process. The biggest lie is that this was just one election of many throughout history with the same process. It wasn’t.

It wasn’t like any election before or since with the millions and millions of unsolicited mail in ballots, rushed constitutionally dubious rule changes in Democrat ran swing states in the lead up, and yes, the seemingly uniform late night pause in counting in Democrat strongholds throughout every swing state and the near uniform lead reversals everybody woke up to.

If it’s a history class. These things set the stage for the next couple of years so it’s fair to acknowledge and analyze the real and consistent grievances that led to other historical events.

They’ll come up better than the the people taught

“it was an election like any other, no difference in ballot distribution, collection, and counting. Late night pauses and 99 to 1 ballot dumps are normal and they were just mad they lost. Even though 4 million Democrat votes suddenly weren’t there a few years later”
 
