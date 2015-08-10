Ok, we have female UFC.. But when are we having transgender UFC?

I wouldn't be surprised to see it in the 2020s, and that's me being serious. Seeing as how things go around the world...I was just checking out Caitlyn Jenner because I didn't really follow the affair and thought it'd be funny, but goddamn, it seems like anyone who has a problem with trannies are evil. I wouldn't like to be born today and raised in such a world. Which is why I believe Dana could come up with an argument and create a buzz around such a thing, considering the world itself is going pro-trans, look at W"MMA", it got big in the media because of feminism and it's influence.
 
Sherdog needs to force white belts to live in the Wasteland until they graduate.
 
mixed martial artists?
 
SnitchInsider said:
Sherdog needs to force white belts to live in the Wasteland until they graduate.
This, and raise the white belt posts to like 500. But sadly, this is a walk in the park to post whores like BonesNose.
 
black belch said:
yes, transgender division

you pick the clothes you want though..
Dumb thread. The kind you start when you are drunk and don't have anyone to bootycall. AND this really made me laugh. /me goes to check his phone...
 
Gender is a social construct. Men should be able to choose to decide they are really women and compete in WMMA.
 
Cro Cop Is Back said:
Sign Fallon Fox, first fight vs Mitrione.
As much as i hate the idea of allowing TV/TG or whatever they want to be called into the UFC, I would approve of this one-off fight. Make it happen Dana. Loser gets immediate release from UFC.
 
BonesNose said:
pretty much

it's a scary thing when a small minority starts dictating policy for everyone

the problem is people are unable to articulate why this transgender/gay/feminist agenda is so bothersome and offensive...most people, like myself, have a problem with the presentation and forcing everyone to accept something that is revolting on a very basic level

if the gays, trannies, and whoever else would just go about their business and have some confidence in their decisions things would go a lot more smoothly...this campaign to force everyone to accept the way they do things is ridiculous...everyone just needs to do their thing and stop worrying about what everyone else thinks...if what you are doing creates backlash then re-evaluate how you are coming across to people and do something different

it's like fucking with the free market...too much thought control going on these days
 
BonesNose said:
why would you have a problem with transexuals?
 
