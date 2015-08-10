Ok, we have female UFC.. But when are we having transgender UFC?

black belch
UFC is too cis, needs to untap the transgender market.. low hanging fruit also
Would the the transgender person fight in mma or wmma?
Would there be a transgender divison ?
Sherdog needs to force white belts to live in the Wasteland until they graduate.
yes, transgender division
you pick the clothes you want though..
Sign Fallon Fox, first fight vs Mitrione.
yes, transgender division
you pick the clothes you want though..
I wouldn't be surprised to see it in the 2020s, and that's me being serious. Seeing as how things go around the world...I was just checking out Caitlyn Jenner because I didn't really follow the affair and thought it'd be funny, but goddamn, it seems like anyone who has a problem with trannies are evil. I wouldn't like to be born today and raised in such a world. Which is why I believe Dana could come up with an argument and create a buzz around such a thing, considering the world itself is going pro-trans, look at W"MMA", it got big in the media because of feminism and it's influence.
