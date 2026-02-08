  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ok, so if no one else is going to post this...

as an athlete, how is jones such a bum outside the UFC? he can throw flying knees but at 6'4 he can barely jump for a dunk?

GettyImages-108853850-scaled.jpg


jones-v-rampage.jpg



jones-v-teixeira.jpg


images
 
Bobby Boulders said:
It has been posted, just wasn't a TS, was random post in unrelated thread.

But, yes, he's JV level at team sports, damn good when he's competing by himself
Correct, people skillsets in one sport does not translate to other sports for most people. The only time where it is true are those freaky athletic-types. That might have been JBJ in his youth, but we have not seen that Jones in a long time!
 
Frank_Drebin said:
He looks great in a cage, outside, not so much. It's weird, all I can think is maybe MMA is is not an A-level sport?
 
Captain Herb said:
He looks great in a cage, outside, not so much. It's weird, all I can think is maybe MMA is is not an A-level sport?
it just doesn't make sense. regular high schoolers his height with solid athleticism can probably dunk and he's probably MMA's GOAT and has NFL-level genetics. pretty weird.
 
Frank_Drebin said:
it just doesn't make sense. regular high schoolers his height with solid athleticism can probably dunk and he's probably MMA's GOAT and has NFL-level genetics. pretty weird.
I went to high school and they can EASILY dunk. I'm 6-0 and white and I could grab the rim FFS
 
