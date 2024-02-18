ok so easy win for topuria,funny thing is

Max has great boxing but he's also been hittable... I don't think max can last 5 rounds with Big Ts power.
 
volk came back too soon from the islam head kick imo.

i think topuria will take care of max by copying volks gameplan.
 
Agreed. I think Volk is washed tbh. He is not a sherdog meme of "never really good". He just went hard and is probably done.
 
I called it and it was the easiest 25k I’ve ever made. The only fights that made me more money were taking Holly by ko/tko vs lousey and Conor via Ko vs Aldo. Illia will now put max into a coma/retirement easily
 
