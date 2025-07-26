44nutman
Board members: TV in Ryan Walters' office displayed nude women during executive session
Oklahoma State Board of Education members reported seeing nude women on a TV screen in Superintendent Ryan Walters' office July 24, 2025.
nondoc.com
What about the children! If Walter’s can’t control his porn addiction where he can’t make it through a meeting without looking at nude women, he does not need to be in charge of children.
Just another example that MAGA is just a grift that dupes the Rubes.