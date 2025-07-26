  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime OK Sec of Education who wants Bibles in every classroom caught with Nude women on his screen during meeting.

The Original Nut of Sherdog
Board members: TV in Ryan Walters' office displayed nude women during executive session

Oklahoma State Board of Education members reported seeing nude women on a TV screen in Superintendent Ryan Walters' office July 24, 2025.
MAGA-CHINO’s will always MAGA-CHINO.

What about the children! If Walter’s can’t control his porn addiction where he can’t make it through a meeting without looking at nude women, he does not need to be in charge of children.
Just another example that MAGA is just a grift that dupes the Rubes.
 
"Two members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education were “shocked and mad” when they saw a video featuring “naked women” on the television screen in Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ office during the executive session portion of Thursday’s meeting."

well we all been there... meetings get long and boring.

Also kudos on having it on the television screen and not on your laptop.
 
Imagine looking at nude women. This goes against every liberal policy and tenet.
 
oh-no-top-gear.gif
 
Remember that guy who was caught jerking off on a zoom meeting.......... Normal behavior imo.
 
I said, ‘What is on your TV? What am I watching?’ He was like, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ He stood up and saw it. He made acknowledgment that he saw it,” Carson recalled. “And I said, ‘Turn it off. Now.’ And he was like, ‘What is this? What is this?’ So he acknowledged it was inappropriate just by those words. And he was like, ‘I can’t get it to turn off. I can’t figure out how to turn it off.’ And I said, ‘Get it turned off.’ So he finally got it turned off, and that was the end of it. He didn’t address it. He didn’t apologize. Nothing was said.”

While both board members described the footage as “retro” in nature but not involving sexual intercourse, Deatherage recalled seeing multiple nude women on the screen and some sort of “chiropractic table.” He found Walters’ reaction to the situation confounding.
 
What does MAGA-CHINO stand for?
Christian in Name Only.
MAGA loves to play the Christian card but have nude women on their TV screen during a meeting about educating children or commit adultery. There is countless other examples, but dont feel like typing up a Steinbeck Novel.
 
I said, ‘What is on your TV? What am I watching?’ He was like, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ He stood up and saw it. He made acknowledgment that he saw it,” Carson recalled. “And I said, ‘Turn it off. Now.’ And he was like, ‘What is this? What is this?’ So he acknowledged it was inappropriate just by those words. And he was like, ‘I can’t get it to turn off. I can’t figure out how to turn it off.’ And I said, ‘Get it turned off.’ So he finally got it turned off, and that was the end of it. He didn’t address it. He didn’t apologize. Nothing was said.”

While both board members described the footage as “retro” in nature but not involving sexual intercourse, Deatherage recalled seeing multiple nude women on the screen and some sort of “chiropractic table.” He found Walters’ reaction to the situation confounding.
Now that's a fucking name. Death Rage!
 
If it was on anything that is property of the employer then he should be writing up by the boss.
 
I'm not seeing why this needed to be a thread.

The guy had porn on his computer. What am I missing here?
 
I am only shocked it wasn't gay/tranny porn.

It's fine he'll take some time off to go deal with his porn addiction, ask his priest for forgiveness and be all good shortly unlike those heathens!
 
You mean adult hetero women? Thats a novelty these days
 
